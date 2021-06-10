Caribbean One TV Partners with RealVibez for the RealVibez Film Festival

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Caribbean One TV, the innovative programming, original content, live-streaming and Video-on-Demand platform that is connecting communities worldwide to the Caribbean Global Market, has partnered with RealVibez on the RealVibez Film Festival. As a result, this partnership will help provide a powerful platform to bring exposure to the submissions to the festival.

Caribbean One TV

Caribbean One TV provides diverse Caribbean themed programming. Including exclusive live streaming, movies, television series, music, news, sports, weather, and more. All on an international platform. Caribbean One TV not only helps to keep the Caribbean diaspora connected to the pulse of the Caribbean. But, it takes an active role in building a brighter future for the people of the Caribbean.

“Caribbean One TV is excited to partner with RealVibez Festival this year to help Caribbean filmmakers reach the global market. It’s always been our mission to foster, promote and distribute high quality Caribbean cultural content from our up-and-coming storytellers”. According to Marlie Hall, Content Curator for Caribbean One TV.

Virtual Film Festival

The inaugural virtual Film Festival will be held this August 25 – 27. Storytellers and filmmakers who have sport and entertainment entries will be allowed to showcase their material in the three-day online event.

Submission Categories

The submissions should be 7 – 11 minutes in length. They will be judged in four categories – feature, documentary, narration and musical. Also getting a chance to be screened is a category for animation films of up to five minutes in length.

The event will broadcast from a studio in Wynwood, the art district in Miami.

CEO of RealVibez, Carole Beckford, who will also serve as Festival Director, said “happy that a media entity has joined us to expose the talent the Caribbean has. We know this is just the start of something important and necessary for the creative community.”

Partnership

In this partnership Caribbean One TV and RealVibez will become a force for sport and entertainment content from the Caribbean.

Caribbean One TV, which is comparable to NBC’s Peacock platform, serves communities in several ways including partnering with participating Caribbean governments and community colleges, allowing students 13 years and older with an interest in the Arts and Entertainment industry to get hands-on training with state-of-the-art equipment and to study under experts in the field. Some student productions may also be featured among Caribbean One TV content.

Films are to be submitted by Saturday, July 31 at RealVibez Film Festival 2021 – FilmFreeway and entry fees start as low as $30.