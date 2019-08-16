Alicia Garza and Black Futures Lab Bring Black Census Findings to Miami

Black Census Florida Respondents Concerned About Affordable Healthcare, Local Schools, Housing & Minimum Wage

MIAMI – The Black Futures Lab announces the second stop in its national tour to discuss the findings of the Black Census specific to 6 major cities across the U.S.

The Black Futures Lab is partnering with Miami Workers Center, New Florida Majority, and Power U Center for Social Change, to host a community town hall to explore some of the challenges facing the Miami-Dade community and develop solutions to address these issues.

The town hall will feature a discussion on the issues raised by local respondents of the Black Futures Lab’s Black Census Project – the largest survey of Black people in the United States in over 150 years.

The town hall takes place on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 6:00- 8:00PM at Arts at The Elks – 4949 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami.

Miami residents will engage in community building strategy and the development of next steps for community action and involvement.

The Black Futures Lab transforms Black communities into active, interdependent, responsive public partners that change the way power operates at the local, state, and national level.

The Miami Workers Center (MWC) is a strategy and action center whose purpose is to build the power and self-determination of south Florida’s most oppressed communities. We employ an intersectional approach linking gender, race, and socio-economic status understanding the contributions and needs of women, girl and femme must be the basis for a social justice agenda.

The New Florida Majority is an independent organization working to increase the voting and political power of marginalized and excluded constituencies toward an inclusive, equitable, and just Florida.

The Power U Center for Social Change is an organization developing youth of color to lead & organize their own communities in order to build upon the struggle for a more equitable just society.