“More Work To Be Done”, latest Album from Reggae Ambassadors THIRD WORLD

Produced by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley “More Work To Be Done” to be released Friday Aug 16, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae Ambassadors Third World “celebrating 45 years” are set to release their highly anticipated 22nd studio album titled More Work to Be Done on Friday, August 16, 2019.

The album is produced by multi-Grammy-award winning artist/producer Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and features an incredible array of artists: Chronixx, Tarrus Riley, Busy Signal, Pressure Busspipe, Tessanne Chin and Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, courtesy of Ghetto Youths International.

“It certainly is full circle – our first tour back in 1975 was opening for Bob Marley and now in 2019 our latest project is produced by Bob Marley’s youngest son, Damian Marley. We call him nephew and this nephew of ours is out of the top drawer. Besides being a world class performer, he is an amazing producer, composer, songwriter and we wholeheartedly invite all music lovers to take a listen to the magic Gong and Third World created together. Yes, there is More Work to Be Done” says Stephen “Cat” Coore.

Established in 1973, Third World has transformed the way people experience reggae worldwide. The six-member band made their debut traveling in 1975 as an opening act for the Bob Marley & the Wailers’ World Tour.

Since then the group has pioneered the genre with an extensive catalog of charted hits. Awarded and recognized for their musical contribution by the National Black Arts and honored by the Caribbean American Heritage Awards.

Third World are also recipients of the United Nations Peace Medal and received 10 Grammy nominations.

This marks their first full studio album release since the passing of the group’s veteran vocalist William Clark, aka Bunny Rugs in 2014.

More Work to Be Done brings together sounds from every corner of the globe. Lead singer AJ Brown delivers smooth and powerful vocals with the accompaniment of the entire band’s harmonies throughout the album, bringing out that true signature Third World sound in every song. With a touch of new flavor, inspired by the band’s vision and their producer and “nephew” Jr Gong, the album ranges from traditional to contemporary roots-reggae, lovers rock, jazz-infused rhythms to heavy hitting dancehall with driving bass; an 11-song masterpiece that demonstrates these accomplished musicians’ consistency, growth and transformation.

See also: Reggae Ambassadors Third World Still Irie After 45 Years

On Friday July 26th Third World release their third single featuring reggae star Chronixx. Highlighting the synergy of the artists, the single, titled “Na Na Na” delivers a great vibe to the angelic sound of Reggae music, allowing fans to sing along and dance in signature Third World form.

The band will release an official lyric video to accompany the single which will be featured on the Ghetto Youths International YouTube channel upon release.

More Work to Be Done will officially release on Friday August 16, 2019 with pre-order bundle purchases available on Friday July 26, 2019 while supplies last.

The album will be available on CD, cassette tape and vinyl on the band’s website and select retail outlets as well as on all digital platforms worldwide.

More Work to Be Done Album Track Listing

1. YimMasGan

2. Third Word Keeps Turning

3. Loving You is Easy

4. People of A Different Color ft Pressure Busspipe

5. Na Na Na ft Chronixx

6. Feel Good ft Busy Signal

7. Island Dreams ft Tessanne Chin & Tarrus Riley

8. Sheep In Meadows

9. You’re Not The Only One ft Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

10. More Work To Be Done

11. Hear Us Out