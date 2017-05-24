JAMAICAN HURRICANE to Storm for Caribbean American Heritage Month

First Caribbean WNBA Player Simone “Jamaican Hurricane” Edwards to serve as National Spokesperson for Caribbean American Heritage Month, June 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – The First Caribbean WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) Player Simone Edwards has signed on as National Spokesperson for Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Ms. Edwards who was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, accepted the duties of spokesperson for Caribbean American Heritage Month to help bring more visibility to Caribbean Americans and the contributions they make.

The history-making player was selected by the New York Liberty in the 1997 inaugural WNBA season. After competing internationally, Ms. Edwards returned to the WNBA to play for Seattle Storm, ultimately winning a championship. The ‘Jamaican Hurricane’ as she was called in the game, is equally known for making headlines off the court, speaking out on issues of bullying, sexual abuse and self-esteem.

As mentioned in her heartfelt memoir, ‘Unstoppable’, Ms. Edwards endured the harsh realities of growing up poor in a gang-infested village, yet found the inner strength to maintain hope in the face of opposition.

As National Spokesperson, Ms. Edwards will make appearances at several events being hosted by the Institute of Caribbean Studies and ICS affiliates around the country, including the Caribbean American Legislative Forum on Capitol Hill, Caribbean Festivals, and a book signing events.

“I am extremely honored to be part of the month-long celebration to commemorate Caribbean American Heritage. Caribbean Americans are making remarkable strides on so many fronts to the American landscape, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to help bring awareness in any way I possibly can,” said Simone Edwards.

Caribbean American Heritage Month was established out of the need to disseminate knowledge about the contributions of Caribbean immigrants to America, and to be, in short, the platform for a deepened dialogue between Caribbean peoples and the American public.