Agent Sasco is Keynote Speaker at Book Launch in South Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Agent Sasco is known to reach his audience through his music. As a dancehall artist and entertainer of many years, fans have listened to his words over a beat, now the 38-year-old native of Jamaica will be speaking to an audience through words in a keynote speech at the launch of Pete Kennedy’s bestselling book “When a Man Loves – A Lifestyle & Leadership Most Men Will Never Experience”.
After finding a likening to the story of a fellow islander and author, Agent Sasco (also known as Assassin) was moved to speak to its readers. The book will launch in South Florida . Including a special event on Saturday, May 29th, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Miramar Regional Park. Miramar Commissioner, Maxwell B. Chambers will host the event.
Author Pete Kennedy
In his first book, When a Man Loves – A Lifestyle & Leadership Most Men Will Never Experience, bestselling author Pete Kennedy shares his journey into manhood from a broken home to a community leader, striving to help other men acquire the leadership skills he never received.
“I knew as a child that I was not being served,” stated Kennedy, who is the Founder and CEO of Educating Men & Youth How to Lead & Live (E.M.Y.L.L.) an organization that helps develop people in both their professional and personal lives. When a Man Loves is the captivating story about a young Jamaican man navigating the world without much-needed guidance. “This story is my journey navigating masculinity and all the traps it sets”, Kennedy states.
Guest Speakers & Entertainment
Kennedy has also invited other guest speakers such as
- Jamaica Consul General to Miami and the southeast United States, Oliver Mair
- Dr. Allan Cunningham, Founder of the Jamaican Men of Florida
- Kenasha Paul, President of the Black Professionals Network in Miami
Guests will be entertained by Nikki Blaze, plus, Kennedy’s life-long friends Iboochi and Yelah Blue among others.
Tickets
Tickets to experience this special evening of Leadership, Lifestyle and the Book Launch are on sale at www.peteakennedy.com. CDC / COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in place and patrons will have to follow. Proceeds from the book launch will benefit the Jamaican Men of Florida and I Am Fortis Inc.; organizations of which Kennedy is a member.
