Agent Sasco is Keynote Speaker at Book Launch in South Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Agent Sasco is known to reach his audience through his music. As a dancehall artist and entertainer of many years, fans have listened to his words over a beat, now the 38-year-old native of Jamaica will be speaking to an audience through words in a keynote speech at the launch of Pete Kennedy’s bestselling book “When a Man Loves – A Lifestyle & Leadership Most Men Will Never Experience”.

After finding a likening to the story of a fellow islander and author, Agent Sasco (also known as Assassin) was moved to speak to its readers. The book will launch in South Florida . Including a special event on Saturday, May 29th, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Miramar Regional Park. Miramar Commissioner, Maxwell B. Chambers will host the event.

Author Pete Kennedy

In his first book, When a Man Loves – A Lifestyle & Leadership Most Men Will Never Experience, bestselling author Pete Kennedy shares his journey into manhood from a broken home to a community leader, striving to help other men acquire the leadership skills he never received.

“I knew as a child that I was not being served,” stated Kennedy, who is the Founder and CEO of Educating Men & Youth How to Lead & Live (E.M.Y.L.L.) an organization that helps develop people in both their professional and personal lives. When a Man Loves is the captivating story about a young Jamaican man navigating the world without much-needed guidance. “This story is my journey navigating masculinity and all the traps it sets”, Kennedy states.

Guest Speakers & Entertainment

Kennedy has also invited other guest speakers such as

Jamaica Consul General to Miami and the southeast United States, Oliver Mair

Dr. Allan Cunningham, Founder of the Jamaican Men of Florida

Kenasha Paul, President of the Black Professionals Network in Miami

Guests will be entertained by Nikki Blaze, plus, Kennedy’s life-long friends Iboochi and Yelah Blue among others.

Tickets

Tickets to experience this special evening of Leadership, Lifestyle and the Book Launch are on sale at www.peteakennedy.com. CDC / COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in place and patrons will have to follow. Proceeds from the book launch will benefit the Jamaican Men of Florida and I Am Fortis Inc.; organizations of which Kennedy is a member.