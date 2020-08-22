Lake Worth Resident Launches Nonprofit to Provide Technology for Students in Kingston, Jamaica

The Daphne P. Anderson Foundation promotes mission of supporting education with the tangible gift of providing tablets for students

Lake Worth – When Lake Worth-resident Richard Joseph decided to launch a nonprofit in his late mother’s honor, he immediately landed on the advancement of education. Educating her children was her life’s mission, so Joseph decided that it should also be the mission of the Daphne P. Anderson Foundation.

Established with the aid of Joseph’s son and their friends, the foundation is dedicated to the mission of providing equal access to education through the provision of scholarship, mentoring and training. It began its work just as a pandemic gripped the world, initiating a digital overhaul in education.

One of his Joseph’s objectives was providing for the technological needs of students in his native country of Jamaica.

The foundation recently purchased 15 tablets for students in Kingston area schools, to assist with filling the technology gap. Because the pandemic continues to hinder in-classroom academics, the Foundation seeks to provide 200 tablets for on-going virtual learning for students in need in Palm Beach County.

The Daphne P. Anderson Foundation also helped families continue their children’s education. It recently partnered with the EORO Foundation (eorofoundation.org) to pay high school tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year for four graduating students of Windward Road and Franklin Town Primary schools in Kingston, Jamaica.

Additionally, the Foundation provided school supplies for Armenian children through Christ Armenia Church in Los Angeles, CA.

Support for families through the provision of school supplies will be an on-going service by the foundation.

To make a donation or to discover more ways to help, please visit daphnepandersonfoundation.org