Pete Kennedy Tackles Love & Leadership in Best Selling Book

[MIRAMAR] – In his first book, When a Man Loves – A Lifestyle & Leadership Most Men Will Never Experience, bestselling author Pete Kennedy shares his journey into manhood. From a broken home to a community leader, striving to help other men acquire the leadership skills he never received.

Kennedy will launch his book with a special event on Saturday, May 29th, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Miramar Regional Park, hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers.

The book follows Kennedy’s journey, as a youngster in the tenement yards of Kingston, his success as a high school footballer (soccer) to his new life overseas and how he adjusts to the new environment. During this journey, readers are guided on how to be leaders in their communities, as well as with family and friends. Through this book, Kennedy looks to build leaders, who use love as the standard to strengthen bonds and communities.

“I knew as a child that I was not being served,” stated Kennedy, who is the Founder and CEO of Educating Men & Youth How to Lead & Live (E.M.Y.L.L.). An organization that helps develop people in both their professional and personal lives. When a Man Loves is the captivating story about a young Jamaican man navigating the world without much-needed guidance. “This story is my journey navigating masculinity and all the traps it sets”, Kennedy states.

Book Launch Event Highlights

True to his style, Kennedy has moved away from the traditional book launch. He is planning an event that will be more of a leadership conference with a focus on entertainment. Popular Jamaican Dancehall entertainer and influencer, Agent Sasco will be one of the guest speakers. Along with Jamaica Consul General from Miami Oliver Mair, Dr. Allan Cunningham, Founder of the Jamaican Men of Florida, and Kenasha Paul, President of the Black Professionals Network in Miami.

Guests will be entertained by notable performers such as Nikki Blaze and life-long friends Iboochi and Yelah Blue among others.

Ticket Information

Tickets to experience this special evening of Leadership, Lifestyle and the Book Launch are on sale at www.peteakennedy.com. Patrons will be asked to follow all CDC / COVID-19 guidelines and protocols which will be in place. Proceeds from the book launch will benefit the Jamaican Men of Florida and I Am Fortis Inc. Both organizations of which Kennedy is a member.