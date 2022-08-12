Entertainment

Stellar Lineup for 9th Annual BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
9th Annual BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival - Ceelo Green
Ceelo Green
9th Annual BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival - Ceelo Green
Ceelo Green

ATLANTA – Atlanta Reggae In The Park receives Proclamation from the Atlanta City Council and adds Ceelo Green, Chi Ching Ching, Jessica Mbegani, Brand Nubian, The Beat Nuts and others to the The 9th Annual BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival from August 12-14th at Piedmont Park.

This stellar lineup of artists, musicians, deejays, food, vendors is a celebration of music, arts, culture, and business that will bring together the Afro Caribbean and the African Diaspora in a free and family fun filled environment.  This is an annual fundraiser for the Hand Over Fist Foundation. There are Cabana Rentals and VIP experience passes for sale at BeReggae.Com

BeReggae Lineup

This year’s lineup: Wayne Wonder, Tito Puente Jr., Ceelo Green, Chi Ching Ching, Melina Al Modovar, Sol Rizing, DJ Kizzy Rock, Brand Nubian, DJ Mars, The Beath Nuts, Jason Walker and Changez Disco, John Wayne Movements, Diamond D Diamond D, Wow Afro Community, DJ Kash, Kilo Ali,  Juggla XP, Mix Master David, Jessica Mbangeni, Ras Imon, Rico Vibes, Propa English, Marlon Revolution and more.  Hosted by Olimatta Taal and Dres The Beatnik.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Acclaimed Chefs Bring Their Culinary Skills to New York for RESERVEDnyc – Chefs of the Caribbean

August 5, 2014
New R&B music By “The Crewe” has ladies singing “Say My Name”

New R&B music By “The Crewe” has ladies singing “Say My Name”

August 4, 2018

Little Haiti Residents in Miami open their homes to public during Art Basel

November 29, 2007

Jamaica is always great for “Family Time”

May 7, 2009
Back to top button