BeREGGAE, the Largest Reggae Festival in the South Returns

[ATLANTA] – The largest reggae festival in the south has returned! The 9th Annual BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival with a stellar lineup of artists, musicians, deejays, food, vendors and more. From August 12-14th at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

This 3 day celebration of music, arts, culture, and business will bring together the Afro Caribbean and the African Diaspora in a free and family fun filled environment.

This year’s lineup:

Wayne Wonder, Tito Puente Jr., DJ Kizzy Rock, John Wayne Movements, Diamond D and more to be revealed. This is an annual fundraiser for the Hand Over Fist Foundation. There will be Cabana Rentals and VIP experience passes for sale.

Wayne Wonder is best known for his crossover hit album No Holding Back and the MEGA-HIT single No Letting Go. He has been a consistent hit maker over the years, and continuously charts on the Billboard including the Hot 100 Pop Chart, Grammy Nomination and UK’S MOBO Award. Performing on the Meadow Stage

Billboard Music Award Winner Tito Puente Jr. Presents Mambo Domingo, a full day of celebrating Afro Cubano / Afro Latina music and culture! Tito brings his high energy performance alongside latin songstress Melina Almodóvar. Performing on the Oakhill Stage.

The OLD ATLANTA EXPERIENCE

DJ Kizzy Rock Presents The OLD ATLANTA EXPERIENCE Veteran DJ, producer, historian of Atlanta culture, a founding father of Atlanta hip hop culture- DJ Kizzy Rock will be celebrating Old Atlanta culture. The OLD ATLANTA EXPERIENCE will include special guests and surprise performances from Atlanta Hip Hop legends. Performing on the Meadow Stage

John Wayne Movements presents Tropic Summer: An Island Music Experience. Tropic Summer is true Caribbean music celebration to move your feet to some of the top DJ’s in Atlanta Featuring Mix Master David, DJ Kash, Ras Imon, Juggla XP, Rico Vibes, Marlon Revolution and much more bringing you the best of Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Calypso, afro beat and more. Performing on the Meadow Stage.

Regiment 54 presents Return of the Boom Bap executive produced by Diamond D. Executive produced by legendary artist, producer, deejay, Diamond D; ROTBB is a mini festival held on Day two celebrating Boom Bap Hip Hop culture. Featuring local talent and national boom bap artists.

Additional Events

Reproductive Justice Resilience Project Presents the Self Care Sanctuary: A healing space for BIPOC Women. The SCS is a two acre activation on the shore of Lake Clara dedicated to the mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness of BIPOC women featuring mental health specialists, massage therapy, Midwifery experts, healer, and more. Reproductive Justice Resilience Project is an emerging Black-founded, women-led, national RJ organization based in Atlanta, Georgia. RJRP prioritizes and supports the resiliency, healing, self-care, and holistic work that speaks to the soul and spirit of BIPOC women.

BeREGGAE 5K: We RUN Piedmont. The biggest Caribbean 5K in the country returns and this time WE RUN PIEDMONT! Our 5k will give runners a unique running experience in the different settings in the Piedmont / Atlanta Beltline. Starting and ending at the Charles Allen Gate.