BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS Musical Takes Flight at the Adrienne Arsht Center

[MIAMI] – City Theatre (@CityTheatreMIA) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) are proud to present BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS. This jammin’ musical featuring the timeless music and lyrics of Bob Marley is based on the children’s book (Every Little Thing) by his daughter Cedella Marley. Playing June 22-July 9 in the Arsht Center’s intimate Carnival Studio Theater.

BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS features a live reggae band playing onstage and makes for an entertaining summer theater event for the whole family.

BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS is a tale of peace and love. Mama says “breathe easy,” but Ziggy’s afraid to leave the house. He’s too busy worrying about tropical storms, evil spirits and steering clear of that sneaky, hair-snatching Duppy! But with the help of Doctor Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy’s reminded that “every little thing gonna be alright!”

“It’s an honor to see my father’s music connect with each new generation. My own children loved singing ‘Three Little Birds’ when they were little. It was like their own little mantra, and that’s what inspired me to write the book. Seeing this story come to life onstage illustrated by my father’s music gives it an added dimension. It’s positive, uplifting vibe is something the world needs more of, especially these days,” shares Cedella Marley.

Tickets

Tickets to BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS are $20 (children up to 12) and $30 (12+)*, and may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS is directed by Gladys Ramírez with musical direction by Jamie Hinckson and choreography by Sandra Portal-Andreu. The cast includes TJ Pursley (“Ziggy”), Noelle Nicholas (“Nansi”), Frankie Midnight (“Duppy”), Malik Archibald (“Doctor Bird”), Toddra Brunson (“Cedella”) and Deanna Gamboa (“Tacoomah”).

BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Community Support

City Theatre is grateful for the additional funding support for this production. Funding from the Peacock Foundation, Inc., Carnival Foundation, and Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

The BOB MARLEY’S THREE LITTLE BIRDS creative team includes City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford. In addition, set designer Jodi Dellaventura, sound designer Steve Shapiro, and costume designer Ellis Tillman. Plus, lighting designer Eric Nelson, properties designer Jameelah Bailey, and stage manager Izabella Orelle.