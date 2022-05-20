Tanya Stephens Collaborates with Cedella Marley and Diana King to release “Diamonds in the Sun”

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Tanya Stephens has worked with other passionate entertainers to release “Diamonds in the Sun“, a captivating new single, to serenade her fans and lovers of good music with great vocals and meaningful lyrics. The talented songstress collaborated with Cedella Marley and Diana King to create the masterpiece, which has already started to enjoy massive airplay, as they come together to highlight the experiences of far too many women throughout human history.

“It is a conglomeration of all our individual activism. We are three separate and different voices… but it was a comfortable and easy fit.” – Tanya Stephens. “The advancement of women, talking about trauma and gender-based violence comes natural. The intention is to foster the dialogue and keep the conversation going until we are comfortable enough discussing the problem to focus on finding solutions.”

Music continues to transcend boundaries and if there is anyone that has mastered the art of leveraging the universality of the art to reach millions of people worldwide, it is Tanya Stephens. Over the years, Tanya has used her gift as a channel to communicate to the world, touching on several real-life issues with the goal of provoking conversations that could lead to the desired changes in society. She again looked to continue in this tradition in “Diamonds in the Sun,” appreciating the strength of a woman and highlighting the position of the gender in today’s world.

Produced by Tad Dawkins

Produced by Tad ‘Jr. Tads’ Dawkins and Tad’s Record the single talks about the travails of women as they confront the many challenges that society has put in front of them. “Diamonds in the Sun” aims to emphasize the power of tears symbolized as diamonds. Plus, as the artists captivate listeners to evoke their innate power, precious nature, and strength to persevere.

“Diamonds in the Sun” further reiterates the commitment of Tanya to the cause of advocating for women’s empowerment. In addition to the fight against child and sexual abuse, especially since she is also a survivor.