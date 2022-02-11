“Let’s Talk About Race!” says Jamaican Actress Turned Podcast Host Denise Hunt

[NEW YORK] – Jamaican born actress turned Podcast Host and Life Coach Denise Hunt will use her platform to shine a spotlight on issues of race during Black History Month.

Hunt, best known for her scene stealing role in the hit film How Stella Got Her Groove Back, is producer and host of the popular podcast Random Thoughts Live. The podcast airs on her instagram site @denisesizzlefithunt every Thursday evening at 8pm EST.

She began the month with a focus on People of Color and their mental health. For the remainder of February she will cover additional issues. This includes topics such as Race in Interracial Relationships and Race and The Church. Her final segment of the month, Black Inequality and Money, will feature a special guest.

According to Hunt, while the subjects she will cover are totally appropriate for Black History Month, they are really life changing issues that should be contemplated and dissected at all times.

Black History Month

“Black History Month is an excellent time to get really real as people of color and take a hard look at the issues that affect us,” she says. “But these are year round conversations. I fear that the mistake many of us make is to use the month of February to honor the history and accomplishments of black people and then revert to our old ways and habits for the other eleven months. It’s like a failed New Year’s resolution – ‘We must and will do better’- and then we don’t. I’m hoping that this month’s shows on RTL will serve as the catalyst for this much needed ongoing dialogue.”

Dealing with Depression

Hunt is passionate about using her own life experiences to inform the topics she raises on the show.

Now married to her husband David -who is caucasian- for the past two years. She was born and raised in deep poverty in Kingston Jamaica but pursued dual careers. This includes acting and broadcasting after high school. As a result, rising to become one of the Caribbean’s most successful and best known media personalities. Yet, even after receiving excellent reviews for her work on stage, television and in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, she was plagued by low self esteem and feelings of inadequacy. She suffered from depression and anxiety for many years before becoming a born again Christian and switching professions from entertainment and media to fitness and Life Coaching.

Life Long Battles

“I don’t bring any topic to my podcast show unless it’s something I know about personally, either having lived it myself or through close observation,” she says. “But as a black woman raised poor in Jamaica and now living in Texas, married to a caucasian man, every one of the issues I will cover this month are matters I know about personally”, says Hunt.

I have been discriminated against – even in my home country, and here – due to my skin color. I have been rich and I have also been very poor. And as a black Christian, I have seen racial bias and insensitivity in the church. I have lived through it all. And I’m feeling ready to talk about it now. As such, I think audiences will find this month’s shows to be entertaining, and informative. In addition, an eye opening shock to the system. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Hunt was most recently seen as a presenter at the WELS (Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod) South Central District GROW Conference. On February 4 she delivered two highly attended and well received presentations on her subject, Culture in Christianity and The Lutheran Experience- An Immigrant’s Perspective.

She operates her own company, SizzleFit Faith and Fitness in Austin, Texas. This is where she guides and supports the mental, spiritual and physical well being of clients of all ages.