The Hot Ras, I-Octane Europe Bound

Kingston, Jamaica – As the busy summer 2019 touring season dwindles down, there is no rest for international recording I-Octane who after wrapping up a successful US tour with stops in Canada, sets out on August 24th to begin his European leg of the tour.

Facilitated by Gege Vibes, the European tour will see the multi-talented artist renowned for his exciting and engaging showmanship visit Germany, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Belgium to deliver classic and new music such as “”Hot Ras”, Plutocrat”, “Weh Di Fire Gone”, “Hot Ras”, “One Chance”, “Lose A Friend” among his numerous top charting hits! (see tour dates on flyer below)

Speaking on the tour ahead, I-Octane related “I’ve said this before and i will say it again, for me performing is the air to my career. It is my way to personally thank all my fans for their unwavering support. People always talk about how I go and perform in the crowd, or bring fans on stage. This is how I connect, I want them to feel that I am singing to them one on one. So I am excited to go to Europe, I am excited to give them my energy. Get ready enuh mi forward over deh, HOW DEM FI STOP ME“!