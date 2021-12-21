70th Miss Universe: Haiti leader congratulates India’s Harnaaz Sandhu

[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – Harnaaz Sandhu, the Princess of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, marking the end of a controversial competition held this year in southern Israel.

In a speech on stage at the competition, Sandhu urged young people to “know that you are unique and this is what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others.

“I believed in myself, and that’s why I’m here today,” she added, to the audience’s applause.

The competition took place in the resort town of Eilat. 80 women from around the world competing for the crown. Sunday night was the last day of competition, with eliminations reducing the number of finalists until the last two remain.

After the 21-year-old model and actress Harnaaz Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe, people and leaders around the world congratulated her on her victory.

“I am so proud of Harnaaz Sandhu and I think she is a role model for a lot of women. Congratulations to her and I am so happy for her and for India,” said Werley Nortreus.