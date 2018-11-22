Minister Marion Hall to Headline St. Kitts and Nevis PM Harris’ 25th Anniversary Gospel Concert

St. Kitts – Highly popular Jamaican performer, Minister Marion Hall is set to headline the much-anticipated gospel concert, which is one of the highlight activities organized to celebrate Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ 25th anniversary of serving the people as a Parliamentarian.

The gospel concert, which is free of charge, will be held at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School grounds in Tabernacle on Sunday, November 25, 2018, starting at 7pm.

Marion Hall will headline a press conference at KayanJet FBO Services on Saturday, November 24, at 8pm. The press conference will be carried live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5) and ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM).

Hall, formerly known by the stage name Lady Saw, will be performing alongside a number of local entertainers.

Since her baptism in December 2015, Minister Marion Hall has produced a number of gospel hits, which fans can look forward to hearing – hits such as “Room in My House,” “I Won’t Worry,” and “I’m Gonna Fast.”

On the morning of Sunday, November 25, Prime Minister Harris, as well as the organizers of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Committee and supporters will attend worship at the Liberty New Testament Church of God in Molineux, starting at 10am.

The church service will be carried live on ZIZ TV, online and on ZIZ Radio. It will also be streamed live on the Facebook page of various media organizations, including the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service and Sugar City 90.3 FM .

On Friday (November 23), Prime Minister Harris will be the special guest on the popular “Voices” radio programme on Winn FM 98.9 where he will engage with members of the public, starting at 11am. The “Voices” programme will be simulcast live on Sugar City 90.3FM and ZIZ Radio.