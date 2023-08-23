The 2023 Caribbean Investment Forum Promises Bold Opportunities & Outcomes

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) 2023’s launch event, hosted yesterday at Atlantis in Nassau, The Bahamas, heralded the introduction of a transformative platform poised to reshape the economic landscape of the Caribbean.

As a precursor to the upcoming CIF2023, scheduled for October 23-25, under the theme “A Bold New Caribbean“, the Caribbean Investment Forum 2023 launch event marks a noteworthy milestone in propelling economic growth across the Caribbean and Latin American regions. Distinguished stakeholders and industry leaders gathered to provide insights into the potential partnerships and pathways that CIF2023 promises, aimed at forging a Bold New Caribbean.

Championed by The Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), in collaboration with esteemed partners such as the European Union, the Government of the Bahamas, and the CARICOM Secretariat, the 2023 Caribbean Investment Forum serves as a captivating sequel to the Caribbean’s premier investment event in 2022.

Mr. Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, underscored the trajectory toward generating job opportunities through business development and the international promotion of Caribbean products.

Successful 2022 Event

Reflecting on the previous year’s success, Mr. Maharaj conveyed, “Our vision is to create a platform for businesses to engage in transformative actions. Caribbean Export is resolutely committed to driving this agenda alongside partners such as the Government of the Bahamas.”

He disclosed that out of the 600 participants attending last year’s event, 96% were businesspeople from 46 countries worldwide, emphasizing the shift towards tangible outcomes in this year’s CIF.

“The Caribbean Export mantra is ‘less talk and more business,’ and this will underpin CIF 2023. We’re striving for less talk and more business as we endeavor to advance a truly transformative agenda for our region, with businesses taking a central leadership role in creating jobs and opportunities.”

Honorable Isaac Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, shared vital sentiments on empowering Bahamian youth for employability and entrepreneurship, propelling growth for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and cultivating investment paradigms that extend to the broader Caribbean. His vision for CIF’s future resonated with progress and prosperity. He envisaged CIF evolving into “the catalyst for transformative agreements and a cornerstone of regional economic growth.”

Caribbean Investment Forum 2023 Events

The launch event on Monday also unveiled more of what attendees can anticipate from the Caribbean Investment Forum 2023:

Investment Villages offering insights into high-value investment projects poised to reshape the economic landscape.

Dedicated Business Opportunity Centers for impactful business meetings, nurturing alliances that propel businesses forward.

A Conference App to facilitate engagement among participants, maximizing networking opportunities and idea exchange.

A Ministerial Panel featuring distinguished ministers from nations such as the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, and St. Kitts and Nevis discussing collaborative efforts for regional progress.

Demonstrations and prototypes from partners and stakeholders who are currently implementing innovative projects.

Ambassador Marianne Van Steen, of the European Union, a pivotal partner for CIF 2023, highlighted that the CIF initiative was an important part of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda. Referencing the July summit with the United Nations and countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, Ambassador Van Steen reiterated, “The shared determination to collectively address global challenges, which are no longer surmountable individually, yielded tangible outcomes in the form of our Global Gateway Investment Agenda. This agenda aims to invigorate crucial investments in Latin America and the Caribbean, aligning with their pursuit of sustainable development goals.”

A prime instance of how CIF drives sustainable development was the announcement of the partnership between Ramp Logistics of Trinidad and Tobago, and Flying Ship Technologies of the United States. The signed letter of intent between these companies will introduce unmanned autonomous, eco-friendly, wing-in-ground-effect vessels, or “Flying Ships,” to the Caribbean and South America. This pioneering collaboration is poised to revolutionize shipping in the region by reducing vessel costs, significantly shortening shipping times, and diminishing the carbon footprint.

CIF attendees in the Bahamas this October will be treated to a demonstration of this technology and other initiatives that are revolutionizing the region.

Speaking passionately about CIF and Caribbean Export, Mr. Maharaj expressed, “…we are not solely charting a course for investments; we are forging a path to a brighter, more prosperous future for the Caribbean. The synergy between innovation, business, and collaboration is what will genuinely propel us to unlock our region’s potential.”

As anticipation heightens for the CIF 2023 event in October, the Caribbean Investment Forum is ready to cultivate viable investments, regional expansion, and connections among change-makers committed to making a meaningful impact.

The Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) serves as a dynamic, multi-stakeholder platform aimed at closing investment gaps and fostering economic growth throughout the Caribbean. This multi-disciplinary platform aims to support the transformation of the Caribbean’s economy, create job opportunities, and bridge investment gaps.

Key Investment Sectors

CIF 2023 will focus on four key investment sectors: Agriculture Technology, renewable energy, digital business (e-commerce, innovation, and FinTech), and logistics and transport. With an expected audience of over 800 participants, the event aims to attract investments that will accelerate the region’s transition to a smarter and greener economy while elevating the Caribbean’s profile as a prime investment destination.

Committed to actionable projects, strategic partnerships, and economic growth, CIF 2023 is poised to pave the way for a Bold New Caribbean.