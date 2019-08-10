Spence Finlayson to Conduct Seminar for Persons wanting to Become Master of Ceremonies

“How To Become a Good Master of Ceremonies Seminar” – September 7th

NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamian Born, International Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Author and Talk Show Host, Spence Finlayson, is set to conduct a brand new seminar, “How To Become a Good Master of Ceremonies Seminar”.

“How To Become a Good Master of Ceremonies Seminar” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 7th at Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy on Prince Charles Drive – Nassau, Bahamas from 9am to 3pm.

A Master of Ceremonies, abbreviated MC, is the official host of a ceremony, staged event or similar performance.

The term is earliest documented in the Catholic Church since the 5th Century, where the Master of Ceremonies was and still is an official of the Papal court responsible for the proper and smooth conduct of the elegant and elaborate rituals involving the Pope and the Sacred Liturgy .

Finlayson, who has been hired as an Emcee, hundreds of times in his native Bahamas and in the Caribbean says, “As an MC, you must remember that you are not the star of the function, you are a facilitator”. “Just like a great point guard in basketball, who runs the floor for the team”.

He said the key objective of his “How To Become a Good Master of Ceremonies Seminar” is to develop a confidence and assertiveness in the role of an MC.

Participants will be equipped with the knowledge and understanding of the duties and expectations of an MC.

For more information please contact Mr. Finlayson at 242-601-4291 or by email at phoenixinstitute@gmail.com