Jamaican Exec Ranked among the 10 Most Influential Black Britons

LONDON – Paulette Simpson, the United Kingdom-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.

She was ranked at number eight on the Powerlist 2023 published by Powerful Media, which annually names the 100 most influential Black Britons and celebrates the achievements of the most influential people of African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage in the UK.

This is Ms Simpson’s fourth inclusion on the Powerlist having been ranked on the list in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. However, this is her first showing in the top 10.

Ms Simpson, who is currently the deputy chief executive officer of JN Bank UK– the country’s only Caribbean-owned bank and a member company of The Jamaica National Group- is well-known for her leadership and campaigning activities for the rights of BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) communities. She also serves as the executive director of the UK’s only black national newspaper, the Voice, which is also owned by The Jamaica National Group.

The deputy chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee in the UK, Ms Simpson was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020, and was also recognised with a Certificate of Commendation from the UK Home Secretary for outstanding contribution in the field of Home Affairs.

“Serving and uplifting our community has been my passion for many years, and I am absolutely delighted and humbled by the acknowledgement of my contribution in this manner. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who have provided opportunities for me to grow and have supported and guided me throughout this journey,” she stated.

Raised in Manchester, Jamaica by her paternal grandmother Violet Simpson, after her parents insisted on a Jamaican upbringing for their daughter, Ms Simpson spent her childhood years in the community of Walderston, sandwiched by Willliamsfield and Christiana. She is a proud alumna of Manchester High School in Mandeville and received her primary education in both Mizpah and Christiana- both in the parish of Manchester.

Earl Jarrett on Top 10 Powerlist

Her inclusion in the top 10 of this year’s Powerlist is, however, only one-half of a double-celebration for the JN Group, as the organisation’s chief executive officer, the Hon Earl Jarrett, was also named on the high profile Powerlist ranking. He was recognised for his visionary role in the Group’s presence in the UK for more than 34 years, and the recent establishment of JN Bank UK, among his many other notable achievements.