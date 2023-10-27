41st Annual International Reggae & World Music Awards Returns to South Florida

CHICAGO – Martin’s International, the producer of four popular special events with the support of NBC TV Anchor and former President of The National Association of Black Journalists, Art Norman revealed its 2024 Awards and Festivals calendar on Wednesday, October 25th, 2023.

Kingston, Jamaica for the last four consecutive years, has been the host city for the Annual International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), in addition to it being hosted in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios three times in the earlier years. Now, fresh from successfully celebrating its 40th Anniversary of the IRAWMA in Jamaica, Dr. Ephraim Martin, the Producer and President of Martin’s International announced that the 41st IRAWMA will make a grand return to South Florida.

On Friday, March 22nd, 2024 the prestigious Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) in Fort Lauderdale, will be the IRAWMA’s venue and a limited number of up to 52% discount on general and VIP tickets are now on sale at www.LPACFL.com and www.irawma.com.

On March 21st Martin’s International will also host a Health Advocacy workshop at the same venue for entertainers and others in the community.

Nomination Categories

Awards will be given in some 37 nominated categories, in addition to the Special Awards of Honor to those who have been making extraordinary contributions to the music and other industries. Four new nominated categories were added for 2024, and they are Best Singjay Artist, Dancehall Performer of the Year, Best African Entertainer and Best Social Media Influencer.

The 2nd IRAWMA Best Song Contest is now officially open to all entertainers to submit their songs to [email protected], the song/video must be two minutes and submitted in the form of MP4 format and say something about what IRAWMA has been doing for the industry over the last 41 years.

The winner at the 40th IRAWMA was History Man. You can watch the video below and enjoy the five finalists in that contest. Please note the date in the promo is changed to Friday, March 22nd not 24th.

IMPORTANT DATES LEADING UP TO THE 41ST IRAWMA:

NOVEMBER 29, 2023: NOMINATIONS OPEN

JANUARY 23, 2024: NOMINATIONS CLOSE

JANUARY 25, 2024: NOMINEE ANNOUNCMENTS & PUBLIC VOTING BEGINS

MARCH 5, 2024: VOTING CLOSES

MARCH 21, 2024: HEALTH ADV. SEMINAR

FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024: 41 ST IRAWMA 7:00 PM– RED CARPET ARRIVAL 7:30PM – VIP RECEPTION 8:30 PM – AWARDS SHOWCASE

IRAWMA

2024 will be the eighth time that South Florida hosts this reggae and world music’s biggest event of honors. IRAWMA is the only one of its kind that for more than forty years honors Reggae, Caribbean, African and other world music industry members. The 35th IRAWMA was last held in South Florida in 2016 and was a history-making and record-setting celebration for its founder Dr. Martin.

The world-famous Apollo Theatre and other venues in New York hosted IRAWMA from 2003 through 2010, before IRAWMA celebrated its 30th Anniversary in Trinidad and Tobago. To become a sponsor or for more information visit www.irawma.com.

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL)

The 31st Anniversary of the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL), is set for Thursday-Sunday, July 4th t thru 7th, 2024, Independence week in Washington Park, Chicago, Illinois; visit internationalfestivaloflife.com.

The IFOL will be combined with the 42nd annual Chicago Music Awards (CMA) on Friday, July 5th, 2024, for the third time in 30 years. Visit www.chicagomusicawards.org.

JSVFest (Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest)

The 8th hosting of the JSVFest (Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest) is set for Saturday and Sunday, September 7th and 8th, 2024. For more details visit www.JSVFest,com.

Sponsorship Support

Thanks to the supporting partners, over the years who helped to make Martin’s International Special Events possible: WVON 1690 AM, NBC TV, LaFruteria, Inc, Rogers Park Fruit Market, CBS TV, OnStage TV, Genentech, Old World Market, VP Records, DSR, and MCGES, among others.