Jahdon’s “Give” Blends Beats and Traditions for a Sonic Evolution

May Pen, Jamaica – Reggae music and culture ambassador Jahdon returns with the electrifying “Give,” which is out now on all digital and streaming platforms. Marking a significant departure from his familiar Roots reggae, Jahdon ventures into the pulsating realms of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) with this track, marrying his poignant message with a vibrant riddim to achieve a sound that’s as authentic as it is electrifying. An equally compelling Official Music Video for “Give”, edited by Cyberleaf Entertainment, is now playing on Jahdon’s YouTube channel.

Produced under Jahdon’s Look Ya Noww Entertainment/Broomie LLC banner and distributed by the iconic Tuff Gong International, “Give” showcases Jahdon’s vocal prowess at its peak. This inspiring tune is a fresh take on “Give Ankhs,” a standout track from his second studio album, “I” released in 2022.

Delving into the inspiration behind “Give“, Jahdon reflects on the profound symbolism found in African culture. He explains, “The ankh symbol, representing ‘life’ in Egyptian hieroglyphs, always fascinated me. Discovering the ‘give’ symbol, depicted as a triangle, was a revelation. Combined, they signify ‘Given Eternal Life’ – a message of utmost gratitude and a mantra I’ve embraced in expressing thanks.”

Exploring EDM

Jahdon’s exploration into EDM is a homage to musical pioneers like King Tubby, Lee “Scratch” Perry, and King Jammys. Jahdon acknowledges EDM’s roots in reggae music and sound system culture. The transition was sparked by reflection and the desire to infuse the original track’s lyrics with a new sonic texture. Collaborating closely with his engineer, Lamar “Audiotraxx” Thompson, Jahdon sought a unique sound to match the powerful lyrics, resulting in “Give” – a testament to their longstanding musical synergy.

“Creating ‘Give’ was a journey fueled by inspiration. It’s a message delivered in a new frequency, aiming to transcend boundaries and spread joy worldwide,” Jahdon states, underscoring his mission to uplift listeners across genres.

With “Give,” Jahdon continues to make waves, receiving acclaim from DJs, radio hosts, and tastemakers in Jamaica and internationally. His recent appearance on iHeartRadio’s “Carib Star Radio” showcased the single’s broad appeal. In addition, it furthered cementing his status as a versatile musical innovator. It was also played on Jamaican Radio on the Bridge 99FM “Up & Go Morning Show in Kingston. Plus, Fit 96.7 FM in Trelawny.

Entrepreneurial Endeavors

Beyond his musical endeavors, Jahdon is also making strides as an entrepreneur. Particularly with his initiative to promote and preserve the Jamaican broom-making heritage. Through Broomie LLC, he has introduced a range of products that celebrate this craft, contributing to the economic vitality of his hometown and enhancing its recognition on a global stage.

As Jahdon’s journey unfolds, his commitment to delivering positive, uplifting music remains firm. With “Give” and his ongoing projects, he is set to continue impacting the world in profound ways.