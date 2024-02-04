24/7 Caribbean Station, CaribStar Radio Launched Globally on iHeartRadio

NEW YORK – It is official! CaribStar Radio recently launched the first Caribbean station on iHeartRadio. The partnership is a groundbreaking development in digital broadcasting.

The radio platform, which streams 24/7, is a game-changer in how the Caribbean diaspora connects with its roots, music, and culture. CaribStar Radio brings a fresh, dynamic approach to Caribbean broadcasting, building on the esteemed legacy of Irie Jam Radio which celebrated its 30 anniversary in 2023.

“CaribStar Radio is not just a continuation of a legacy; it’s a new chapter in uniting the Caribbean diaspora,” said Bobby Clarke, co-founder of CaribStar Radio. “Our partnership with iHeartRadio, a first for a Caribbean station, underscores our passion and commitment to delivering quality content that resonates with our audience.”

On-Air Personalities

The station features an impressive lineup of radio personalities, including DJ Roy, DubbMaster Chris, Jabba, DJ Cali B, Kevin Crown, Vayne, Fatta Diamond, Young Chow, Steelie Bashment, DJ Stakz, and Riggo Suave. Plus the top Caribbean Broadcasters & Dj’s, ensuring vibrant and diverse programming around the clock.

CaribStar Radio and iHeartRadio Partnership

The partnership between CaribStar Radio and iHeartRadio represents a monumental step in amplifying the Caribbean voice like never before. It’s more than just a broadcasting achievement; it’s a pivotal moment for Caribbean commerce and culture. By providing an unprecedented platform, this collaboration extends the reach of the Caribbean diaspora, offering a level of exposure and connectivity previously unattainable. This is not just about entertainment; it’s about empowering a vibrant community, opening doors for future endeavors, and enhancing the influence of Caribbean stakeholders globally.

CaribStar Radio is poised to be a catalyst for growth and unity, bringing the richness of Caribbean culture to the forefront of the global stage.

“CaribStar Radio isn’t just a station; it’s a legacy reborn,” said recording artist Rupert “Rupee” Clarke. “Growing up, Irie Jam was the soundtrack of our lives, a beacon of our culture. Now, CaribStar Radio takes this torch to light up a new path, connecting our music and stories with the world in ways we’ve only dreamed of. It’s more than a platform; it’s a celebration of who we are. I want to congratulate the entire CaribStar Radio team and I wish them nothing but the best success. Their success is our success.”

Tune-in

CaribStar Radio invites listeners from around the world to be part of this exciting journey. Whether they’re in New York or across the globe, join them by tuning in to CaribStar Radio via the website, the iHeartRadio app, or on 95.9 FM/1240 AM WGBB.

Listeners will also have the option to listen via the Official CaribStar Radio App which will be launching soon.

Experience the unique blend of Caribbean music and culture brought to listeners by the new voice of the Caribbean community.

Listeners can be a part of this historic moment and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture and music, brought to them by CaribStar Radio, the “Heartbeat of the Caribbean.”

“Irie Jam was where our voices found a home, a place that celebrated our rhythms and roots,” said recording artist, Nadine Sutherland. “With CaribStar Radio, this legacy takes a leap into the future, amplifying the Caribbean spirit to new heights and new ears. It’s an honor to witness our culture being embraced and expanded on such a grand scale. CaribStar Radio partnering with iHeartRadio is massive and something we as a community should be proud of..”