Anancy Festival 2018 Highlights Caribbean-American Culture

PEMBROKE PINES – On Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 1 p.m., South Regional BC Library will host their annual Anancy Festival.

The Anancy Festival will feature Caribbean and African cultural experiences include a drumming fingers demonstration, games, songs, arts & crafts, face painting, storytelling, refreshments and more.

The Anancy Festival, named for Anansi the Spider, the West African trickster of folklore, is a celebration of Caribbean-American culture that’s geared toward children and teens. The festival provides a unique way for youngsters to learn about their cultural heritage and experience a rich collection of stories, music and dance.

The South Regional – BC Library is located at 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. Call 954-201-8825 for more information and click here for more information about Broward County Libraries.

Anancy Festival 2018 Sponsors

Sponsors for the event include: Louise Bennett- Coverley Heritage Council (FLA) Inc., Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Jamaican Women of Florida, Grace Kennedy, Friends of South Regional Broward College Library and Broward County Library.