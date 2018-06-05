By June 5, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Anancy Festival 2018 Highlights Caribbean-American Culture

PEMBROKE PINES – On Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 1 p.m., South Regional BC Library will host their annual Anancy Festival.

The Anancy Festival will feature Caribbean and African cultural experiences include a drumming fingers demonstration, games, songs, arts & crafts, face painting, storytelling, refreshments and more.

Broward County Library Plays Host To Anancy Festival

Scene from Broward County Library Anancy Festival 2017 (file photo)

The Anancy Festival, named for Anansi the Spider, the West African trickster of folklore, is a celebration of Caribbean-American culture that’s geared toward children and teens. The festival provides a unique way for youngsters to learn about their cultural heritage and experience a rich collection of stories, music and dance.

The South Regional – BC Library is located at 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.  Call 954-201-8825 for more information and click here for more information about Broward County Libraries.

Anancy Festival 2018 Sponsors

Sponsors for the event include: Louise Bennett- Coverley Heritage Council (FLA) Inc., Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Jamaican Women of Florida, Grace Kennedy, Friends of South Regional Broward College Library and Broward County Library.

Please like & share:
Posted in: Entertainment
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags:

Florida News Websites