Dancehall Deejay Blade Supnelse Ready for the Big Stage with New Music

by Howard Campbell

ATLANTA – With two new songs scheduled for release, dancehall deejay Blade Supnelse is looking to capitalize on upcoming dates in Atlanta to spur interest.

The songs, Mister Supnelse and My Time, are follow-ups to Tek Off and TWF which did well in dancehall circles in that city. Blade Supnelse plans to release both ahead of a June 16 show which he opens for Movado at Atlanta’s Jolie Event Center.

“Something like that brings a lot of exposure, because most people are coming to see Movado, but before they see him they have to see me,” he said.

Mister Supnelse is produced by Offshore Productions, while OGE Productions produced My Time.

Blade Supnelse has enjoyed a burst of popularity in recent months. Tek Off and TWF helped him win Favorite Reggae Scene Artist at the February 22 Da Reggae Awards in Atlanta.

Born Chavanne Hyde in rural St. Ann parish in Jamaica, Blade Supnelse migrated to the United States 10 years ago and first settled in New York. He worked the dancehall scene there and cut his first song, The Thirst is Real, before moving to Georgia in 2014.

Since then, he has been busy on the club scene and opened shows for high-riding acts like Agent Sasco, I Octane, Masicka and Ishawna.

Blade Supnelse is also scheduled to perform at the FRoRibbean Fest on September 28 in Atlanta.