Peter London Global Dance Company Presents “Women-Roses-Water”

World Premiere of “Women-Roses-Water” Will Be Presented Virtually December 26 – 31, 2020

[MIAMI] – Miami’s leading multicultural, contemporary dance ensemble, the Peter London Global Dance Company (PLGDC) (@peterlondongdc), celebrates its 10th anniversary with the virtual world premiere of WOMEN-ROSES-WATER, a contemporary and Afro-Caribbean dance fusion, with commissioned new music by The Ballet and Dance Orchestra, conducted by Ezra Haugabrooks, and featuring the artwork of visual artist Michael Elliott, commissioned to create five paintings for digital projection.

10th Anniversary special performances by Award-winning American Jazz singer Nicole Henry, and Alvin Ailey dancer and first resident choreographer Jamar Roberts.

Nicole Henry

Since her debut in 2004, Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the jazz world’s most acclaimed vocalists, possessing a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing, and powerful emotional resonance. Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma has earned her a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums.

Heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Jazz Times, Essence and more, Ms. Henry tells real stories through unparalleled interpretations of repertoire from the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals.

She has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Miami.

Ms. Henry has also performed in more than 30 music festivals worldwide and in some of the world’s most famous venues including Blue Note; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Blues Alley; Arsht Center; Feinstein’s; Green Mill; Jazz St. Louis; Madrid Jazz Festival; the Regattabar; and Catalina Jazz. (Source: www.nicolehenry.com)

Jamar Roberts

Jamar Roberts graduated from the New World School of the Arts. He trained at the Dance Empire of Miami, where he continues to teach, and as a fellowship student at The Ailey School.

Mr. Roberts was a member of Ailey II and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Dance Magazine featured Jamar as one of “25 to Watch” in 2007and on the cover in 2013.

He performed at The White House in 2010, and as a guest star on So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the Stars, and The Ellen Degeneres Show.

In 2015 he made his Ailey II choreographic debut with his work Gemeos, set to the music of Afrobeat star Fela Kuti. His first work for the Company, Members Don’t Get Weary, premiered during the 2017 New York City Center season.

Mr. Roberts won Outstanding Performer at the prestigious New York Dance and Performance “Bessie” Awards and was a guest star with London’s Royal Ballet. He first joined the Company in 2002. (Source: www.alvinailey.org)

2020 World Premiere: Women-Roses-Water, December 26 – 31, 2020

PLGDC’s artistic director, Peter London, showcases his Trinidadian and Tobagonian roots in an electrifying and influential work of a woman’s lament for the children lost to violence.

The work utilizes the dynamic movements of the Yoruba Orisha, Oya (Goddess of the storms and whirlwinds and keeper of the gates to her son’s burial ground) and the Orisha, Oshun (protector of children and goddess of love and beauty.)

London world premieres include a solo based on Marilyn Holifield’s book Seven Sisters and a Brother and her recounting of her father planting roses at her bedroom window.

London completes Men Roses to Women with a male quartet of exquisite and luminous dancing by PLGDC male dancers Aaron Lopez, Alexander Campbell, Terrence Pride, and a former principal, Leon Cobb.

Prepare to be transformed while witnessing an all men’s dance of deep passion titled Roses for Women, featuring international dance stars Lloyd Knight (principal with Martha Graham Dance Company), Christopher McKenzie (former dancer with Dallas Black and The Lion King), Leon Cobb (a former artist with Martha Graham Dance Company, Limon Dance and MOMIX Dance), and Gentry Isaiah George (former dancer with AILEY II and Dance Theatre of Harlem), Justin Rapaport (an artist with Ballet BC, Vancouver, Canada), Kar Will (lead soloist with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal.)

This virtual world premiere will also include works by Annellyse Munroe (former AILEY II company member), and Melissa Verdecia (Ballet Hispánico), who creates her fifth work for PLGDC with a dynamic and riveting retelling of the “she-roic” tale of political and feminine resistance by the Maribel sisters of the Dominican Republic, known internationally as Las Mariposas.

Tickets: Admission to the virtual stream is a $10 donation, tickets are available through the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at www.arshtcenter.org. Tickets are currently on-sale.