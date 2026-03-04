305 Day: 305 LIVE Presented by Ticketmaster

MIAMI – As part of this year’s Miami 305 celebration, fans are invited to 305 LIVE presented by Ticketmaster, a special in‑arena experience amplifying Miami pride during the Miami HEAT’s home game. The event features a halftime performance by Inner Circle, the Grammy‑winning “Bad Boys of Reggae” and Miami music pioneers known for global hits that shaped reggae and pop culture.

Inner Circle’s presence adds a uniquely Miami musical heartbeat to the night—perfect for a celebration centered on local roots and global influence.

Miami HEAT vs. Brooklyn Nets: A 305 Day Matchup

The Miami HEAT will take on the Brooklyn Nets at home in the Kaseya Center on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can catch the game live on the FanDuel Sports Network or tune in locally on FM 104.3 WQAM.

With the electric energy of 305 Day, the in‑arena atmosphere is expected to be even more dynamic than usual. Between the game, the halftime show, and the 305 LIVE festivities, it promises to be one of the most memorable home nights of the season.

Why 305 Day Matters

305 Day is more than a date on the calendar—it’s a reflection of Miami’s cultural swagger, artistic expression, and community pride. It honors the neighborhoods, the pioneers, the sounds, and the stories that make this city one of a kind. Whether through large-scale festivals or venue‑based activations like 305 LIVE, the day unites Miamians in a shared celebration of identity.

As Miami continues evolving, 305 Day remains a reminder of the city’s heart: diverse, expressive, creative, and always ready for a good time.