Etana, Melixxa and Raul Blaze headline JWOF’s 2026 Run-A-Boat festival

A special appearance by reggae artist Etana, a live performance by Melixxa, and returning host Raul Blaze will bring added excitement to the November 14 celebration in Tamarac.

TAMARAC, FL — The countdown is on for the 2026 Run-A-Boat Culture & Food Festival. Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) is turning up the excitement with an entertainment lineup featuring some familiar names and exciting talent.

Taking place Saturday, November 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Tamarac Park, the festival will feature a special appearance by internationally acclaimed Jamaican reggae artist Etana. There will also be a live performance by Melixxa. Additionally, the event marks the return of popular Caribbean entertainer Raul Blaze as host.

Presented in partnership with the City of Tamarac, Run-A-Boat promises an afternoon and evening filled with Jamaican flavors, cultural pride, entertainment, and community connections.

Etana, Melixxa and Raul Blaze Bring Star Power to Run-A-Boat

Adding to the anticipation surrounding this year’s festival is a special appearance by Etana. She is the internationally recognized Jamaican reggae artist known for her powerful voice and contributions to reggae music.

Festivalgoers can also look forward to a live performance by Melixxa. She will bring her musical talent and vibrant energy to the Run-A-Boat stage.

Returning to lead the festivities is Raul Blaze, whose signature Caribbean humor, engaging personality, and lively stage presence have made him a familiar favorite among audiences. As host, Raul Blaze will help keep the celebration energized throughout the event.

Together, these featured attractions add another exciting dimension to a festival that celebrates the food, traditions, and spirit of Jamaica.

Jamaican Food Takes Center Stage

Of course, no Run-A-Boat celebration would be complete without the food!

Inspired by Jamaica’s beloved run-a-boat tradition of bringing people together to prepare and share a meal, the festival will feature a variety of food vendors. They will serve authentic Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine.

From traditional island favorites to creative culinary offerings, attendees can explore the flavors that make Jamaican food such an important part of the island’s cultural identity.

This year’s festival will also introduce an exciting opportunity for attendees to recognize their favorites through the Run-A-Boat People’s Choice Awards, featuring three categories:

Fan Favorite

Best Jamaican Dish

Best Jamaican Dessert

The awards will add a fun, interactive element to the celebration while highlighting the culinary talents of participating vendors.

More Than Food and Entertainment

Beyond the featured attractions, Run-A-Boat will offer an experience for the entire family.

Cultural Corner

A special highlight of this year’s festival will be the Cultural Corner, featuring guest Steve Higgins. The Cultural Corner will provide another opportunity for attendees to connect with Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage. In addition, it will celebrate the traditions that continue to bring generations together.

Attendees can explore an artisan marketplace showcasing local businesses and entrepreneurs. They can also enjoy the festival atmosphere and connect with members of South Florida’s vibrant Jamaican and Caribbean communities.

Families are also invited to take advantage of the free Kids Zone, providing activities and entertainment for younger festivalgoers.

Through its partnership with the City of Tamarac, JWOF is bringing this celebration of Jamaican culture to a welcoming community setting. Here, residents and visitors can come together to experience the traditions, flavors, and energy of the island.

A Celebration with a Purpose

While Run-A-Boat is designed to deliver a memorable cultural experience, the festival also supports a meaningful cause.

Proceeds benefit JWOF’s scholarship programs and community initiatives. This helps advance the organization’s work in education, mentorship, empowerment, and service in Florida and Jamaica.

By attending, festivalgoers are not only celebrating Jamaican culture but also contributing to opportunities that make a lasting difference.

Get Your Tickets for Run-A-Boat 2026

With an exciting entertainment lineup, authentic Jamaican cuisine, People’s Choice Awards, local vendors, and family-friendly activities, the 2026 Run-A-Boat Culture & Food Festival offers something for everyone.

Event: 2026 Run-A-Boat Culture & Food Festival

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Tamarac Park, 7501 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321

Admission: $20 in advance | $25 at the gate | Children under 10 FREE

Parking: Free

Tickets: https://JWOFRunABoat.eventbrite.com

Community members and visitors throughout South Florida are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and join the celebration.