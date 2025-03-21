Miami Neighborhood Renames Street to Honor Inner Circle

MIAMI – Liberty City, a neighborhood renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant community spirit, is set to celebrate its storied musical history in a unique and profound way. The streets along 18th Avenue are about to be co-named in honor of iconic songs and artists who have called this area home, offering a lasting tribute to the voices and melodies that have shaped the soul of Miami.

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary reggae band Inner Circle, a Miami neighborhood has recently taken a significant step by renaming one of its streets in honor of the iconic group. This decision highlights the profound impact Inner Circle has had on the local community, as well as their influence on the global music scene.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the item proposed by District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon on Tuesday, aiming to further the economic development of the historic area.

A Legacy of Music and Community

Inner Circle, best known for their hit songs “Bad Boys” and “Sweat (A La La La La Long),” has not only brought reggae music to the forefront but has also been a pillar of support within the Miami community. The band, originally formed in Jamaica in 1968, relocated to Miami and has since become an integral part of the city’s cultural fabric.

The Renaming Ceremony

The street renaming ceremony was a momentous occasion, attended by city officials, fans, and members of the band. As the new street sign was unveiled, there was a palpable sense of pride and celebration in the air. The renamed street now stands as a lasting testament to Inner Circle’s enduring legacy.

The street name “Bad Boys Bad Boys” will be incorporated into the Liberty City area along NW 71st Street and 18th Avenue.

Impact on the Community

The renaming of the 71st street is more than just a symbolic gesture; it serves as a reminder of Inner Circle’s contributions to the Miami community. Over the years, the band has been involved in numerous charitable initiatives, supporting local youth programs and advocating for social justice through their music.

“We are so thankful for this honor and recognition from the community of Miami Dade County,” said Ian Lewis of Inner Circle. The initiative was put forth by Miami -Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardman to celebrate the Liberty City’s musical heritage and transform it into a cultural destination.

A Global Influence

Inner Circle’s music has transcended borders, resonating with fans worldwide. Their unique blend of reggae rhythms and socially conscious lyrics has earned them a dedicated following and numerous accolades. The band’s influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary artists who have been inspired by their sound and message.

Looking Ahead

As the newly renamed street becomes a part of Miami’s landscape, it will undoubtedly inspire future generations to appreciate and continue the rich musical heritage that Inner Circle represents. The band’s legacy will live on, not only through their timeless music but also through the street that now bears their name.

In honoring Inner Circle, the Miami neighborhood has celebrated a group that has given so much to the world of music and to the community they call home. This gesture serves as a reminder of the power of music to unite, inspire, and create lasting change.

With a career spanning over five decades, Inner Circle continues to spread their signature “reggae vibes” across the world. From Grammy Award wins to global tours, their music remains a symbol of positivity and unity.

Streets Getting New Names on 18th Avenue in Liberty City

Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 19th Avenue, the following names will be added to the existing designations:

What’s My Name Street on NW 62nd Street

City Girls Street on NW 63rd Street

Soul Ties Street on NW 64th Street

Post & Delete Street on NW 65th Street

Chase Dis Money Street on NW 66th Street

Born N Raised Street on NW 67th Street

Big Money Baller Street on NW 68th Street

We the Best Terrace on NW 68th Terrace

Still Da Baddest Street on NW 69th Street

Trick Love the Kids Street on NW 69th Terrace

It’s Your Birthday Street on NW 70th Street

Bad Boys Bad Boys Street on NW 71st Street

Between Northwest 18th Avenue and the jurisdictional boundary of the City of Miami

Welcome to the MIA Terrace on NW 62nd Terrace

I Luv My Dawgs Street on NW 63rd Street

I Deserve It All Street on NW 64th Street

Closer to My Dreams Street on NW 65th Street

Tunnel Vision Street on NW 66th Street

Welcome to My House Street on NW 67th Street

You Go Girl Street on NW 68th Street

People Change on NW 68th Terrace

Lovers and Friends Street on NW 69th Street

Peace In Da Hood Street on NW 69th Terrace

Run Da Yard Street on NW 70th Street

NW 17th Avenue and NW 18th Avenue

No Pain, No Gain Street on NW 71st Street

NW 62nd Terrace and NW 71st Street