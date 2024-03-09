MIAMI GARDENS – Live Healthy Miami Gardens is thrilled to unveil “Roots & Recipes,” an immersive cooking series aimed at promoting healthy nutritional choices while celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the African-American, Jamaican, Haitian, and Hispanic communities.

This 30-minute show, pre-recorded in front of a live studio audience of Miami Gardens stakeholders, promises to be a flavorful takeover of the renowned flavor of the South Florida cooking show hosted by Chef Irie, and broadcast on the CW Network.

The 2nd open filming of the series is an open call to residents to participate. The event takes place on Tuesday, March 19th at 6:30pm at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St, Miami Gardens.

The live studio audience is open to 75 Miami Gardens stakeholders. Participants must arrive no later than 5:30PM to be seated prior to taping. To join the live studio audience, please register at: https://rootsandrecipes.eventbrite.com no later than Saturday, March 16th by 9PM.

“The City of Miami Gardens is excited to offer this culinary journey that combines flavor, tradition, and wellness in the Roots & Recipes Cooking Series being facilitated by our health and wellness initiative, Live Healthy Miami Gardens. We look forward to sharing this enriching experience with the Miami Gardens community,” said Mayor Rodney Harris.