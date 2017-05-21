Busy Signal Secures US Work Permit – Set To Perform At Groovin’ In The Park

Busy Signal Artist to headline US concert, Groovin’ In The Park with R&B Legend R Kelly, Freddie McGregor, Ken Boothe & Tarrus Riley

New York – Swirling rumors that Jamaican dancehall heart throb Busy Signal, born Glendale Gordon had his US work permit reinstated and is traveling to New York to perform at Groovin’ In The Park, is triggering a rare media frenzy in entertainment circles.

As it happens, Groovin Inc founder & CEO Chris Roberts is confirming that the rumors are true and Busy Signal will in fact be delivering his first major performance on US soil at the premier reggae and R&B sizzler on Sunday June 25 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, NY.

“Music fans in the USA have been waiting to see this dancehall mega star in concert for a very long time” Robert said.

“I am happy that this historic performance will be delivered on a Groovin’ stage, the biggest music platform for reggae and R&B music in the US.”

Groovin’ In The Park Line-up

Joining Busy at Groovin’ In The Park will be R&B hitmaker R Kelly who will deliver his first outdoor performance in NYC in almost a decade. Groovin’ In The Park will also feature reggae /rocksteady icons Freddie McGregor, Ken Boothe, U Roy and Leroy Sibbles with Lloyd Parks and We The People Band supported by an orchestra with the sweet sounds of violins, violas, cellos and a harp, plus the Lenox Hill Rd Baptist choir. The 17-man orchestral ensemble will be directed by Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, former member of the critically acclaimed Third World band and music educator/ lecturer at the Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, Jamaica.Tarrus Riley, one of the most accomplished of the second generation of Jamaica roots reggae singers, is also confirmed as a performer.

Gordon, who lived in Connecticut prior to moving back home, rose to prominence after releasing a string of singles in 2003 and 2004. He climbed reggae/dancehall charts globally with his single ‘Step Out,’ which was one of the most popular songs in 2005. He followed with “Nah Go A Jail Again”, “Smoke Some High Grade”, “Tic Toc” and “Unknown Number” which was a monster hit stateside and in the Caribbean. In 2008 he released “Loaded,” a 15-track compilation disc that included “Whine Pon Di Edge”, “These Are the Days” and “Hustle Hard”.

Busy collaborated with Major Lazer and No Doubt on the band’s title track from the album “Push and Shove.” His other Major Lazer collaboration “Watch Out For This (Bumaye)”, was a major hit in several European countries, earning the World Music Award for World’s Best Video and World Music Award for World’s Best Song.

