25th Anniversary Celebration Planned for Gospel AM 1490 WMBM

Gospel AM 1490 WMBM and Visionary Bishop Victor T. Curry Kick-Off Announcement of the 25th Anniversary Celebration

MIAMI – During a festive and inspirational service on Sunday, November 17th Gospel AM 1490 WMBM unveiled its 2020 Vision to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its station, announcing the company’s new name – WMBM Media Group, Inc. – and launching a new nonprofit – WMBM Cares, Inc.

Miami attorney Larry Handfield, Esq. was named the 25th Anniversary Chair and veteran media executive Oscar Joyner, co-chair.

Handfield and Joyner outlined the exciting new direction as part of the overall campaign to rebrand the radio station, a stalwart of the community.

The official 25th anniversary will be celebrated on March 8, 2020, and will continue to embrace change throughout 2020.

The new direction will feature the renaming of New Birth Broadcasting Company, led by visionary Bishop Victor T. Curry, the station’s president and general manager, to WMBM Media Group, Inc., to expand its broadcasting and communication services.

WMBM Cares, Inc., will offer a wide range of programs and services to the South Florida community.

“I’m so blessed to have spent more than two and half decades serving the community through my church and this radio station,” Curry said. “This 25th anniversary celebration is going to be very special and I’m excited about the events we’re planning over the next year. This is truly going to be a year of ‘new birth’.”

Sunday’s service at the New Birth Baptist Church featured an inspirational message by Elder Kenneth A. Duke, WMBM Media Group’s interim board chair.

WMBM Media Group’s board vice chair, Rev. Dr. Nelson Adams and its secretary, Lorraine Jones attended along with board members of the newly formed nonprofit -. WMBM Cares, Teretha Lundy Thomas and Olivia Henry, which will be led under the direction of Rev. Dr. Alphonso Jackson Sr., chairman, and Julie Curry-Reid, executive director.

Among the other guests attending the celebration were: Fedrick “Fed” Ingram, President, Florida Education Association (FEA), the Honorable Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Miami-Dade School Board Member, District 2 and a WMBM 25th Anniversary Honorary Co-chair, the Honorable Jean Monestime, Commissioner, District 2, Miami-Dade County Commission and a WMBM 25th Anniversary Honorary Co-chair, the Honorable Mayor and First Lady Philippe Bien-Aime, City of North Miami, the Honorable Matthew A. Pigatt, Mayor, City of Opa-locka, Karla Matts, President United Teachers of Dade (UTD), Antonio “Tony” White, First Vice President(UTD), Mindy Grimes-Festge, Secretary/Treasurer (UTD), Emily Diane Gunter, development director, Urgent, Inc., Cory Witherspoon, Vice President for the University Advancement, Florida Memorial University, Sheila Powell Cohen, Director of Major Gifts and Faith-Based Relations, Florida Memorial University, Rachel Tourgeman, Community Relations Director, Florida National University, Magareth “Maggie” Ambroise, Senior Manager, Florida Blue, Readus Smith, Elite Health Medical Center and Eric S. George, Owner Eric S. George Funeral Home.