Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza Highlights Reggae Month in Miramar

MIRAMAR – You won’t want to miss the Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza, happening from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, February 27. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miramar, this unforgettable evening of song and celebration will take place at the City of Miramar Town Center Plaza. The venue is located at 2300 Civic Center Place.

Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza Performers

Join us for a day dedicated to uplifting gospel reggae, featuring live performances by acclaimed artists including Sister Marion Hall, Reverend Mark Brown and Choir, and Otis Kemp. Bring your friends and family out to the green—admission is absolutely free! Furthermore, feel the spirit move through the crowd as each act delivers powerful messages of hope and unity. This makes the event a must-attend for gospel and reggae fans alike.

Praise on the Green is a cornerstone event during Reggae Month in South Florida—a time when the region’s vibrant Caribbean community comes together to honor the enduring influence of reggae music. Throughout February, the Bad Boys of Reggae, Inner Circle, are paying tribute to genre legends such as “Cat” Coore and Jimmy Cliff. They are reflecting on reggae’s rich history and its global impact as well.

Reggae Month in South Florida is a celebration that brings the heartbeat of the Caribbean to life, recognizing the legacy, legends, and future of a genre that continues to shape music, culture, and community worldwide. As home to one of the largest Caribbean populations in the United States, South Florida proudly showcases its cultural heritage during this annual festivity.

Many Reggae Month events, including the Praise on the Green Extravaganza, are powered by expert sound, stage, and lighting from Bigg Zound, ensuring a top-tier experience for all attendees.

The roots of Reggae Month trace back to Jamaica. There, the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) first established the celebration in 2008. Now, its spirit thrives in South Florida’s dynamic music scene.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award-winning reggae band renowned worldwide for hit songs like the “Bad Boys” movie theme and “Sweat,” was founded by South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis. Celebrating 56 years together, Inner Circle embodies love, longevity, and the enduring power of reggae music.

For additional information on Reggae Month South Florida, follow @reggaemonthsouthflorida on Instagram.

Most events are free, but be sure to RSVP to secure your spot. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a movement that honors reggae’s past, present, and future while uniting the community in joy and celebration.