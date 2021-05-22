Renwick Duesbury Collaborates with Producer JonFx on “Another Level”

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Because of his association with rapper XXXtentacion, music producer Jon FX is usually tied to the South Florida hip hop scene.

Yet, the prolific Jamaican has also worked with dancehall/reggae acts like Sizzla and Gyptian. His latest venture with Guyanese singer Renwick Duesbury has landed him on a Billboard gospel chart.

Jon FX produced and performs on Another Level Remix, which is number six this week on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales Chart.

The New Jersey-based Duesbury, who began recording two years ago, originally did the song in 2020. The song was done with Jamaican gospel artist Prodigal Son.

According to Jon FX, he brought a “Happy, dancing beat, modern-day, fresh Christian/gospel sound” to the remix which is boosted by a video with a similar vibe.

Collaborations

Having collaborated with XXXtentacion on hits like Arms Around You and Gyptian on Hold Yuh, he is familiar with success in the secular market.

With Another Level Remix, he enters another dimension.

“Its a new perspective and an introduction to exploring new genres,” said Jon FX.

Born John Crawford, he actually grew up in a Christian home and began playing multiple instruments at his parents church in Tower Hill, a tough community in Kingston.

Migrating to the United States, Jon FX played keyboards on songs for a number of artists in New York. Artists including Barrington Levy and Sister Carol.

In South Florida, he has worked with a diverse roster of acts but maintained ties to his gospel roots. The imperials, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, The inspirations, Ron Kenoly and Dallas Holms are some of the inspirational artists who Jon FX tunes into.

Though it has not made a major Billboard chart, he is pleased with the response to Another Level Remix.

“Jon FX has charted multiple times but it’s my first as a featured artist. I’m truly honored, humbled and most grateful.”