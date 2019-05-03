Maxi Priest, I-Octane and Romain Virgo Add Extra Spice to Memorial Day Festival

WEST PALM BEACH – With an already spicy menu of various of Caribbean Jerk delicacies such as Jerk Lobster, Jerk Chicken, Jerk Shrimp, Jerk Pork and the popular Jerk Ice Cream, the 16th staging of the Palm Beach Jerk Festival in West Palm Beach, Florida has announced their star studded lineup.

Twice GRAMMY nominated international reggae-fusion artist Maxi Priest, top billboard charting artist and renowned showman I-Octane and lover’s rock, reggae crooner and fan favorite Romain Virgo will add flavor to the highly anticipated cultural experience by hitting the main stage backed by live band and deliver some of their biggest hits to have you all dance the day away.

“Food is music to the body, music is food to the heart, so we invite everyone, young and old, family and friends, to come fill up your belly and soul. Best way to unite a community is with the universal language of food and music, and the Palm Beach Jerk Festival will have it all“- Full-A-Vybez Inc, event promoter.

Palm Beach Jerk Festival will take place at the South Florida Fair Grounds, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411. Children under 12 are FREE, Mother’s Day ticket specials running until May 13th, everyone can experience this yearly celebration of cultural heritage and food beginning at $25 with VIP tickets available at $65. No work, nuff jerk!