1,702 COVID-19 Tests in Florida Damaged in Transit

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Division of Emergency Management was made aware that of the more than 90,000 tests administered at drive-thru and walk-up test sites so far in May, 1,702 were damaged in transit, and these individuals will need to be retested.

Any person whose sample was damaged will be contacted as soon as possible. These individuals will be prioritized for retesting at the site where they were originally tested.

This month, the state has increased testing at drive-thru and walk-up sites across the state.

Since May 1, we have opened drive-thru sites in Sarasota, Lee, Miami-Dade, Escambia, Broward, Brevard and Volusia counties, as well as walk-up sites in Opa Locka, Daytona Beach, North Lauderdale, Miramar and Sarasota.

In total, these sites have allowed the state to perform more than 5,000 additional tests per day. Overall, between state supported walk-up sites and state-supported drive-thru sites, more than 196,000 tests have been administered.

The Division will continue to provide this testing across the state as we work to respond to COVID-19.