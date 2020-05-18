COVID-19 Walk-In Community Based Testing Site Opening in Miramar

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar and the State Department of Health will open a new walk-up testing site to provide COVID-19 testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic members of the public. In preparation for the opening, the City will host a press conference to provide details on the Community Based Testing Site (CBTS).

First responders and City officials will be the first to be tested.

The CBTS will be located at the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center (7000 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023) and will be open daily, seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The CBTS will have the ability to conduct 200 tests per day first come, first served with a 48 to 72-hour turnaround time.

The CBTS is open to the public and is free of charge. State approved IDs with current address will be required. Minors under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and will need to present their birth certificate or proper documentation of guardianship.

