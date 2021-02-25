Miramar’s Mayor to Host Annual Health & Fitness Timed 5K on April 3

[MIRAMAR] – City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam’s Third Annual Health & Fitness event will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, starting at 7 a.m. There will be with a 5K-timed run, free walk and yoga for all levels of participation. All events will take place at Miramar Town Center, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar 33025.

The cost for the timed 5K is $25. 5K Run Participants can register online . Packet pick-ups are encouraged in advance of the race.

“Regular exercise reduces the prevalence of heart disease, obesity, depression and many other medical conditions,” said Mayor Messam, who makes health and wellness a personal mission and created this event to encourage local residents to be more active.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship opportunities include:

Medallion Sponsor – $4,500

T-shirt Sponsor – $4,500 level – includes a large logo

T-shirt Sponsor – $3,500 level – medium-size logo

Hydration Stations Sponsor – $1,000

Yoga Activity Sponsor – $2,000

Goodie Bag Sponsor – $100 (limited to 500 bags)

For additional information, please call 954.602.3198 or email elaroche@miramarfl.gov .

Due to COVID-19, the event will follow all of Broward County’s strict safety and social distance guidelines.