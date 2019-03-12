Councilman Alix Desulme Appointed to NLC Council on Youth, Education, & Families

North Miami – North Miami Councilman, Alix Desulme, Ed.D., has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2019 Council on Youth, Education and Families.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, by NLC President Karen Freeman-Wilson, Mayor of Gary, Indiana.

The Council oversees and supports the work of the NLC Institute for Youth, Education and Families (YEF Institute).

Created in January 2000, the YEF Institute assists municipal leaders nationwide in supporting and implementing policy and advocacy on behalf of children, youth, and families in their communities.

“As a lifelong educator, this appointment is one that I am most fond of. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve nationally amongst my peers,” said Desulme.

As a member of the council, Desulme will be tasked with creating peer learning and networking opportunities, supporting effective city leadership and promoting best practices that address the needs of children, youth and families.

NLC 2019 Council on Youth, Education and Families Members

The Council consists of local elected officials, national policy experts and youth leaders. Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington and Councilmember Tameika Isaac Devine of Columbia, South Carolina, co-chair the council. Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, Louisiana, serves as the YEF Council’s Vice Chair and Mayor Vince Young of Union City, Georgia, serves as the Board Representative.