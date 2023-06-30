Broward County Water Partnership Raises Toilet Rebate

Broward County — Broward County’s Natural Resources Division, in collaboration with the Broward Water Partnership (BWP) Partners, is pleased to announce significant updates to the ConservationPay$ toilet rebate program. These modifications aim to boost program participation, adapt to inflation, and provide increased financial support to residents and businesses seeking water-saving solutions.

Effective July 1, 2023, the qualifying criteria and rebate amount have been revised, providing enhanced benefits to the community. The rebate amount has been increased from $100 to $125, enabling individuals and organizations to maximize their water savings efforts.

“Promoting sustainable practices and protecting our precious water resources are at the heart of the Broward Water Partnership’s resilience efforts”, said Vanessa Balta, Water Conservation Manager of the county’s Natural Resources Division. “We are thrilled to announce the updates to our ConservationPay$ toilet rebate program, which not only increases the rebate amount but also expands the eligibility criteria. By offering a $125 rebate and accommodating a wider range of toilet options, we are empowering residents and businesses to make a meaningful impact on water conservation while easing the financial burden. We invite everyone to join us in this endeavor, as each drop saved contributes to a resilient and sustainable future for Broward County.”

Additionally, the eligibility criteria will expand to allow the replacement of 1.6 gallons per flush (GPF) toilets and upgrades to highly efficient 1.28 GPF toilets. Over time, the performance and efficiency of toilets deteriorate, emphasizing the importance of replacing older units with High-Efficiency Toilet (HET) alternatives.

In celebration of this program enhancement, Broward Water Partnership invites residents and businesses to participate in the “Summer of Savings” starting July 1, 2023. Through September 20, 2023, eligible applicants will be entered into a drawing to win a Gift Card valued at $250. The prize can be used to cover the installation of a new toilet or other home improvement needs.