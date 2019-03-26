15th Annual True Blue Weekend & Ziadie Cup in South Florida set for April 5th-6th, 2019

SOUTH FLORIDA – On April 5th and 6th 2019, the 15th Annual True Blue Weekend/Dennis Ziadie Cup will commence in South Florida.

The weekend is hosted by St. George’s College Old Boys’ Association of Florida (STGOBAFL) and Jamaica College Old Boys’ Association of Florida (JCOBAFL).

This jointly sponsored event provides an opportunity for old classmates, childhood friends, international and South Florida neighbors to have fun, rekindle their friendships and support academic and athletic scholarships at both institutions.

The event kicks off at the True Blue Party with DJ Radcliffe of Xanadu Disco spinning on the turntables, on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at Reign Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, located at 9940 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024. Admission is $20.00 pre-ordered or $25 at the door. (Click here to pre-order your tickets)

True Blue Weekend festivities continue on Saturday, April 5th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with the True Blue Soccer Fest.

Soccer enthusiasts from Canada, the Caribbean, Central, and South America will converge on Vizcaya Park to demonstrate their soccer prowess, consume and imbibe international cuisine and beverages, as well as display impassioned alumni spirit. Vizcaya Park located at 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL will be the site to settle the score for the 2019 bragging rights as JCOBAFL defends the Zaidie Cup title against STGOBAF.

The True Blue weekend is an expansion from the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. The annual match commemorates and honors, Dennis Ziadie, who coached both schools to Manning Cup victories. Each year, this event draws over 800 soccer enthusiasts and supporters.

The True Blue 2019 weekend dates, events & locations

True Blue Party with DJ Radcliffe of Xanadu Disco

When: Friday – April 5th, 2019

Time: 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

Where: Reign Restaurant and Cocktail Bar 9940 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Admission Cost: $20.00 Click here to purchase (Tickets are $25 at the door)

True Blue Soccer Fest 2019

—- The 15th Annual Dennis Ziadie Cup Soccer Match (JC vs. STGC)

—- All Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

—- All Boys Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: April 6th, 2019

Where: Vizcaya Park

14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Admission: FREE