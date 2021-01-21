Abebe Lewis Named Music Director of New Radio Station in South Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Music industry mogul Abebe Lewis has been named music director of the new hottest online radio station Highly Unique Soflo Radio.

This partnership includes a Top 25 countdown show. Abebe will be hosting this show on Sunday’s from 3 pm to 5 pm called Full Circle starting January 31st. The goal for this position and radio show is to make an impact giving local artists and their music a seat at the table with opportunities for exposure.

As Music Director, Abebe Lewis will be in charge of the collection of music that the radio station keeps and staying connected to local artists, producers, and record labels to help connect the station with new music.

With his experience in the industry and his knowledge in marketing with his own firm called Abebe Lewis Marketing and branding, reaching out to artists and showcasing upcoming talent will be the focus.

Highly Unique Soflo Radio is a Nelson BDS internet station based in South Florida. They also have stations in Atlanta, Baltimore and Tampa. The program director of the station Khaliniah Walker is excited about the new show and the partnership.

“This is perfect timing for this partnership with Abebe. My Team and I are excited to expand our brand here in South Florida and allow the talented upcoming artist an opportunity to showcase their music on our broadcasting platform.”

Highly Unique Soflo is a blacked owned multimedia outlet specializing in radio, digital content, and print.