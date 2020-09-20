12 Days of Caribbean Cooking Festival Will Celebrate the Rich Culture and Traditions of The Region

In addition to delectable food, the cooking series will showcase crave-worthy rums, beers, ciders, wines and other spirits of the Caribbean.

ATLANTA – Christmas in the Caribbean is celebrated with a grand feast of exciting culinary creations all tied to the unique local traditions throughout the region.

The 12 Days of Caribbean Cooking Festival will highlight the food, rum and cultural traditions of the Caribbean during the Christmas season.

This interactive event will create greater awareness of the Caribbean’s culinary tourism product by highlighting the talents of some of the hardworking chefs who help to make the Caribbean product so special.

During the period November 30 – December 11, 2020, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will:

Launch a virtual learning series to promote the culinary diversity of the region

Highlight Caribbean chefs, food and rum as some of the most distinctive elements of the Caribbean product

Feature hands-on live cooking demonstrations and an opportunity to experience the preparation of some of the best fare and unique hospitality that the Caribbean has to offer

Every day, celebrated Caribbean chefs will prepare a signature dish using rums and ingredients that are unique to the culture of the island that they represent. The chefs will demonstrate simple steps in making mouth watering dishes that they whip up in just 30 minutes of cooking time.

The cooking sessions will be moderated by Caribbean personalities who will guide the presentation as chefs provide inspiration and share family traditions as well as insights and anecdotes that have inspired their style of cooking.

Participants in The 12 Days of Caribbean Cooking Festival will get an opportunity to learn essential techniques, tips and some of the best-kept secrets about the preparation of traditional Caribbean dishes. There will be opportunities to ask questions and to get feedback on how traditional ingredients or equipment that can be substituted. Recipes from the Festival will be featured in an e-book to promote the Caribbean.

“This initiative is designed to spotlight the culinary product of the Caribbean at a time when many destinations are trying to rebuild their business. A group of dynamic award-winning chefs has been appointed as TASC Culinary Ambassadors to assist in finetuning the program of events. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to share some Caribbean cheer, at a time when many will be forced to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year virtually,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

“We hope that this event will provide new ideas to our valued travel advisors as they curate exciting itineraries for their clients that will motivate them to visit the Caribbean.”

As part of its mission, TASC utilizes modern communication technology to educate travel advisors, who have become some of the Caribbean’s biggest brand ambassadors, particularly during the global pandemic.

At a time of extended lockdowns, many families have been kept apart and some will likely celebrate a ‘virtual Christmas’.

Similarly, due to the pandemic, many of the region’s culinary ambassadors have suffered adverse social and economic hardships.

The 12 Days of Caribbean Cooking Festival will help to warm hearts, by bringing people together to enjoy unique experiences that reflect the Caribbean’s rich culture.

Summary of 12 Days of Caribbean Cooking Festival 2020

TASC is thrilled to bring you a Taste of a Caribbean Christmas in a 12-day virtual learning series that showcases the food, rum and culture of a region that we all love and crave.

Join us for:

12 days

Live cooking demos and virtual events

30+ celebrity and renowned Caribbean chefs

Recipes that feature Caribbean Christmas traditions

Intimate, premium dining experiences created by Caribbean chefs

Crave-worthy rums, beer, wines and spirits from the Caribbean

An e-book featuring Chefs and their culinary creations

AND SO MUCH MORE!

Let’s come together to EAT. DRINK. CELEBRATE THE CARIBBEAN

Help support the growth and development of culinary tourism by celebrating Caribbean chefs, food and rum and the restaurant and bar community throughout the region.