A Family’s Plea for Justice for Chebbie Roberts Turpin

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Saturday, April 21, 2018, Chebbie Roberts Turpin, of Ft. Lauderdale was the victim of an incident where she suffered over 12 brain contusions, a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, subdural hematoma and is unresponsive.

Chebbie is currently in a coma at the ICU at Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida.

Chebbie and her boyfriend, Herbert Major, were planning on attending the 13th Annual Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival where they had a booth exhibit and at some point during the weekend Chebbie became the victim of this traumatic incident.

The story given to the Tampa Police was that she ‘fell out’ of a moving vehicle which the Police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the events that lead to her injuries.

The family of Chebbie is imploring anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and speak to the Tampa Police Lead Detective, CJ at (813) 247-0527.

“All too often women, and especially women of color, are marginalized when they are the victim of a violent crime at the hands of their partner”, says a family member.

Chebbie‘s mother, father, and only brother are all deceased.

Chebbie is the loving mother of 5 children, who are anxiously waiting for their mother to wake up and has been the sole caregiver to Esther and Gracious since their father, Vincent Turpin, died from heart failure in 2015.

Chebbie has not woken up or responded to any meaningful stimuli since she was admitted to the ICU on April 21st.

Esther and Gracious have already suffered the recent loss of their father and must now visit their mother in the intensive care unit, while she can no longer kiss, hug or care for their needs.

Simply saying invoking a #MeToo response to this incident is not sufficient. The family is seeking justice and wants a thorough investigation to be conducted by the Tampa Police Department and for the Tampa District Attorney to intercede on behalf of Chebbie who cannot even speak her truth in this moment.

“When a citizen ends up fighting for their life in a unresponsive coma under suspicious circumstances we expect those sworn to protect and serve to do just that in this case” says Judie Donahue.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page in an effort to help cover legal expenses, clothing, living and child care expenses associated with the continued care of Chebbie’s minor children and long terme medical care and rehabilitation.

If you know something, the family urges you to “say something”, either to the Tampa Police or to the Family attorney for Chebbie, Judie Saunders Donahue, 917-674-7753 Email – judie@jsaunderslawfirm.com