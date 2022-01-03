Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami Office Closed Due to COVID-19

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami will be closed to the public on Monday, 3rd January, 2022, and Tuesday, 4th January, 2022, due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the office.

The Consulate General will resume receiving members of the public on Wednesday 5th January, 2022. Specifically between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12 noon. Please note that persons without scheduled appointments will not be accommodated. You are asked to visit their website www.jamaicacgmiami.org to schedule appointments.

All persons visiting The Consulate General are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and hand sanitizing requirements from the Office.

The Consulate General continues to monitor the situation and remains guided by the latest regulations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).