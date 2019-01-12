Today marks Ninth Anniversary of the 2010 Haiti Earthquake

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement on the ninth anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti:

“January 12 continues to hold significance in Haiti and for the Haitian-American community here in the United States. It marks the ninth anniversary of the day Haiti faced one the worst natural disasters in history and the start of a long, arduous rebuild,” said Congresswoman Wilson.

“We remember all those who lost their lives and commemorate the resiliency and bravery of those who were left to piece together their homes, their families, and their country. I am encouraged by the tremendous progress that has been made in the last nine years and remain hopeful for Haiti’s future,” she added.

“At the same time, we cannot ignore the conditions that belie Haiti’s progress, which is why I remain strongly in favor of extending, and not ending Temporary Protected Status for the island nation. Even as the Trump administration’s attempt to end TPS goes on trial this week, it remains clear that there is a strong need for the program, which has allowed 50,000 Haitian immigrants to live and legally work in the United States.”