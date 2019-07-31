Mayor Wayne M. Messam Presents the City of Miramar’s Jamaican Emancipendence Celebration

MIRAMAR – Join the City of Miramar and Mayor Wayne M. Messam as he invites you to Jamaica Emancipendence Day Celebration.

The city of Miramar celebrates Jamaica’s Emancipation Day and fifty-seven years of independence.

The festivities will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm at Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place.

The theme of the celebration, Likkle More O’ Jamaica, brings the spirits, sounds, and tastes of Jamaica to Miramar.

Willie Stewart and Friends will be providing live entertainment and music for guests to feel and move to island sounds.

Guests are encouraged to come in their dancing shoes and festive clothes to dance and party all night.

This celebration is free for everyone to come dance, relax, and enjoy themselves.

The celebration offers a family-festive environment for guests to recognize, honor, and learn more about Jamaica’s diverse culture.

There will be awards, prizes, and suprises for guests to experience.

Jamaican Emancipence Awards will be given out to honorable community members in different categories of community service, business, education, and culture and entertainment.

Honorees of the event are Power of Faith Ministries, Walker Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Drs. Ray and Joy Gordon of New Mirawood Academy, and Riddims Marketing.

“I am so excited to gather together friends and families in celebration of Jamaica’s independence and heritage,” says Mayor Wayne M. Messam. “Jamaica, Home of All Right, signifies the City of Miramar’s efforts of bringing home the flavors of Jamaica to Miramar. This event is an opportunity for our residents to enjoy, learn, and appreciate what makes our community so diverse and progressive. I welcome everyone to come join the city’s celebration.”