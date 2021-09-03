Your Mattress Criteria: What You Should Know When Buying a New Mattress

Trust us. You wouldn’t want to be spending a lot of time out of your day just wandering around, testing out every mattress you could find in the store without a single thought of what you want in a mattress. Frankly speaking, it’s too time-consuming if you don’t have a clear-cut image of what a “perfect mattress” would be like to you. If you don’t know what to look for in a mattress, well, you’ve come to the right place.

What Mattress Type Would You Like?

Before you could even think about having a superior mattress, you need to know the differences between the various mattress types. Suppose you’re willing to go and test out every type of mattress there is. In that case, you’re just going to give yourself a headache by trying to feel the differences between all of them. So it’s just better knowing them instead of feeling out every single type.

Although you could just go and try one out of the different types and decide from then on if you want to pursue getting that mattress type. When it comes to deciding which mattress type you’d like, it would be down to four factors; the softness or firmness, the back support, the edge support, and the motion isolation. Each of the mattress types offers some degree of these four factors.

What Firmness Would You Like?

Yes, this factor is significant when it comes to choosing the best mattress for you. The best mattress to buy will always give you that desired firmness. It’s probably the factor that would dictate if your nightly beauty sleep feels comfy enough. There’s such a thing called a firmness scale which can guide you in choosing a firmness that would be perfect for you. Each of the levels on the scale caters to different people, so make sure that you check it out.

What Position Do You Sleep In?

This is also in relation to how firm you’d like your mattress. Depending on your answer, your choice of a mattress will also vary. If you’re a side sleeper, then you’re going to want something a little more on the soft side but not too soft if you don’t want to feel like you’re sinking. A belly sleeper would love a whole lot of firmness to resist their body weight. A back sleeper would want something that would be a happy middle of the two.

What Mattress Sizes Can Your Room Fit?

This is going to require some extra elbow grease, just because you’re going to need to measure out the dimensions of your bed frame and(if you have one already) the dimensions of your mattress. You’re going to need to do this so you’d avoid any mistakes of buying a bed too big or too small for your bed frame – that would just look very lousy.

Making sure that the mattress fits the dimensions of your bed frame also means that you’re avoiding buying a bed that can’t even fit through your door frame. If you have a partner and you feel that your bed frame is too small, then maybe it’s time to get an upgrade on that too! Then you’ll just have to purchase both the frame and the mattress in one go.

What’s Your Body Build?

This might seem a little personal or like it’s a hit to your ego, but this is also very significant when deciding on a mattress upgrade. Body shape and weight will affect the way you sleep on a mattress, so if you’re on the bigger and heavier side, then you’re not going to want to sink in too far in the middle of the bed, right?

If you’re between 130-230 pounds, then you could abide by what most of the firmness scale tells you since that would be the average range for people’s weights. However, suppose you’re over 230 pounds. In that case, you’re probably going to want to avoid the softer mattresses as they may affect your spinal alignment while sleeping – get a firmer mattress to avoid this problem.

What Allergies Do You Have?

This is also important if you’re thinking about having your restful beauty sleep! If you have any allergies to any of the components that go into your mattress, then you’re not going to have a great time sleeping, will you? So ensure you get a detailed rundown of all of the components that go into your mattress to avoid buying a mattress with allergens that affect you.

What Budget Do You Have?

The final deciding factor if you can buy your dream mattress or not is always going to be the price. Make sure you prepare a budget that could handle well over a thousand dollars since the higher quality products tend to be at that price point. Then, find a range you’re willing to work with and cross-align it with your budget.

Takeaway

As long as you stick to these aspects when researching for a mattress you’d like, then shopping for it will be a breeze. Suppose you don’t even want to put a single step outside of your door. In that case, you could always go for an online store – which limits your options even more, to make the whole mattress shopping experience quicker!