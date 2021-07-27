Best CBD Salves: Reviews & Top Brands

CBD products offered so much promise for users and patients alike over the years. Now that companies have found a way to isolate cannabidiol from THC, its counterpart, we can say that CBD is now a safer alternative. Many users consider CBD topicals like salves and creams to be a staple in their skincare and post-workout routine.

However, even medical professionals consider these treatments as a last resort. Treating the debilitating symptoms of severe pain and chronic conditions cannot be done just with salves. Please keep in mind that CBD salves for pain do not possess the full therapeutic potential. The best ones can always provide the relief you need.

Since CBD salves have become popular, there are too many to choose from. In this article, we will take a look at the best ones.

Top 3 CBD Salves Brands

Fab CBD – Best Overall

Joy Organics – Best Broad Spectrum

Premium Jane – Best Variety

What We Considered While Selecting the Best CBD Salve

The most acceptable options are the following:

No artificial chemicals

100% organic

0% THC

Aside from opting for unflavored and natural alternatives, you should look for plant-based ingredients and natural additives.

Furthermore, a diverse variety of goods demonstrates the company’s commitment to diversity and accommodating its customers’ various requirements. Despite all of the companies’ claims of efficacy, they should be free from any FDA warnings. Make sure they are not making any misleading or incorrect product claims too. They should adhere to the FDA’s rules and regulations.

If you want to find the best CBD salves, here’s what you should look into first.

Hemp Quality & Origin

You should always look into the origin of hemp they used in their formulation. Always check where the cannabis or hemp was grown, harvested, processed. You see, 70% of processed hemp in the market is from Russia, China, and South Korea. These countries that do not share the standards of the US. Moreover, it’s more difficult to check if the brand is authentic if they’re foreign.

Key Ingredients

Make sure that the key ingredients, especially the carrier oil and the flavorings are 100% organic, non-GMO, free from harmful chemicals and solvents, natural and plant-based. In addition, MCT oil works as one of the best carrier oils. On the other hand, CO2 extracted hemp oil is the cleanest and most potent of all processed extracts.

CBD Type

There are three CBD types: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate oils. Full-spectrum has the most robust effect since it contains all cannabinoids, plant compounds, and trace amounts of THC. Broad-spectrum still has the same compounds but without the THC. Isolates are pure and potent CBD extracts.

Brand Transparency

The company should put enough information about their products for their customer’s knowledge. They must also allow access to their shipping, return and refund policies to all customers.

Lab Reports

Companies should subject their products to testing and evaluations for quality and safety. Brands should display evaluations, certifications, and third-party testing results on their page.

Price

Not only should these products be within your budget, but the quality of the products must justify the cost. One way to ensure this is to check plenty of testimonials and reviews.

Effectiveness

While this may vary from person to person, you should start with a smaller dose. Gradually work your way up to see how well the product takes effect. If you have a condition, you can consider recommendations from medical practitioners or other experienced CBD users.

Best CBD Salves for Pain

CBD salves offer a lot of promise when it comes to alleviating discomfort and relieving chronic pains. It is essential that you get your hands on only the best CBD salves to ensure that you do get your money’s worth. That’s why we reviewed the top 3 CBS salves in the market. Let’s take a look at them in this section.

Fab CBD is a Tampa-based business that sells CBD products with a variety of health advantages. Although it is a young company, it ranks high in the market in terms of product quality and customer service. It is one of the most well-known CBD oil companies. Moreover, the brand has a diverse range of products, potencies, and flavors that customers can choose from.

Hemp Quality & Origin

Fab CBD gets its CBD oil from Colorado-grown, harvested, and processed cannabis. The locally obtained hemp extracts by Fab CBD are powerful and top-quality, generating a lot of good feedback from their customers.

Key Ingredients

Colorado-grown hemp extract

MCT carrier oil

Cannabinoid blend

Terpenes

Phytochemical compounds

Trace amounts <0.3% THC for full-spectrum oils

Natural plant-based flavoring

CBD Type

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum oils, and isolates are among the CBD kinds offered by the company for its oils. Fab CBD salves come in a full-spectrum blend, which has no more than 0.3 percent THC traces but remains potent.

Brand Transparency

The company displays its evaluations, certifications, and third-party results on its website, allowing the customer to access the product information they need.

Lab Reports

To guarantee quality and safety, Fab CBD sends its products to a third-party testing facility on a regular basis. Pro Verde Laboratories, an ISO 17025 certified facility, is the company’s selected testing center. The findings are included on the brand’s website.

Price

When compared to other companies that offer similar goods, FabCBD oils are quite costly. The goods’ quality, on the other hand, justifies the price.

Effectiveness

The effect of these oils may vary from one person to another. However, the quality of Fab CBD salves guarantee users that they will get the results that they expect, they only need to figure out the dosage to match them.

Thoughts

The brand has a user-friendly and well-designed official website that is easy for customers to navigate. One of the downsides is that the third-party testing result the company displays is not specific to the batch recently released. Overall, their salves aren’t the best but are generally effective.

When it comes to organic topical that can nourish your skin, you have this Lavender Eucalyptus salve from Joy Organics to rely on. With its antiseptic properties and efficient consistency, this is a great addition to your skincare arsenal. Joy Organics has their salve in a single variant, namely Lavender Eucalyptus. This variant comes in two strengths, which are 500 mg per jar and 1000 mg of broad-spectrum extract per jar.

Hemp Quality & Origin

Using hemp grown and manufactured in the US, Joy Organics salve is an herbal, mildly oily salve with earthy notes to aid in relaxation. Its consistency makes it ideal for targeted massaging against skin inflammation. This blend is also organic, THC-free, cruelty-free, and lab-tested.

Key Ingredients

Capric/Caprylic triglyceride

Beeswax or Cera Elba

Sativa CBD broad-spectrum extract

Lavender oil

Eucalyptus Globulus oil

Carrier oil: MCT oil

CBD Type

Joy Organics utilizes broad-spectrum CBD oils for their salves, which include all cannabinoids and natural compounds for enhanced effect.

Brand Transparency

Joy Organics offers enough detail and information on their pages, including the lab reports and the feedback given for every product in the inventory.

Lab Reports

Customers are given access to the quality assurance certification from a reliable third-party testing laboratory. These details include manufacturing dates, ingredients, and attributes. Moreover, Joy Organics offers access to the specific lab results of each product batch, which can be checked using the product lot number.

Price

As compared to the other brands in this list, Joy Organics offers a fairly affordable price for their products. If you buy from their official websites, you can avail of promotions and discounts as well.

Effectiveness

The application can be enhanced until you achieve the desired effect. The product has a shelf life of 18 months. We recommend you start with a small drop of the product to check for an allergic reaction.

Thoughts

These salves are incredibly helpful for people with an active lifestyle, and even those who suffer from skin dehydration and dryness. Not only do these salves offer nourishment, but the premium-grade formula also revitalizes the joints and the muscles as would a spa experience. With this kind of therapeutic effect for a reasonable price, many customers come back for more CBD salves and other products from Joy Organics.

The company is widely known for the strong full-spectrum blends of its CBD oils. Premium Jane products include a fractionated coconut carrier oil, as well as topical versions such as rejuvenation and face creams, in addition to CO2 extracted CBD oil. Furthermore, the CBD extract is more potent, so that it proves useful in topical applications such as salves.

Hemp Quality & Origin

Their CBD extracts are non-GMO, free from harmful chemicals, and laboratory-tested for potency, safety, and purity. Additionally, Premium Jane campaigns for their organic Kentucky-grown hemp.

Key Ingredients

Sweet Almond Oil

Hempseed Oil

Grapeseed Oil

Aloe Vera and Hibiscus Flower extract

Beeswax

Full-spectrum or Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract

Other cannabinoids: CBC (cannabichromene), CBN (cannabinol), and CBG (cannabigerol)

CBD Type

Premium Jane offers 750mg of full-spectrum CBD oil for their Eucalyptus salves and 1500mg of full-spectrum CBD oil for their Cocoa Butter salves. These blends also include cannabinoids and omega oils.

Brand Transparency

This is an anonymous company that sells a meager range of CBD products. Its main objective is to educate and enlighten the public about the medicinal advantages of CBD produced from hemp.

Lab Reports

To ensure the quality and safety of its products, Premium Jane CBD regularly submits them to third-party testing facilities, the results of which get posted on their official internet page.

Price

Premium Jane goods are very costly, as you might imagine. Nonetheless, considering that the company provides free delivery anywhere in the United States, it may prove to be a cost-effective purchase. Then again, this may be a challenging cost for beginner CBD salve users.

Effectiveness

For full effectiveness, users must check their product if they cause an allergic effect on the skin. We recommend you apply more as needed until the desired effect is achieved.

Thoughts

High-quality CBD products have earned Premium Jane a reputation as a high-end brand in the cannabis industry, and the company has grown to provide a broad product line.

Does CBD Salves Even Work

Given the health advantages of using cannabidiol, experts derive the effect from the compound’s natural interaction with your body’s immune system. This is where your endocannabinoid system (ECS) comes into play.

Your body contains many CB2 receptors as part of the ECS system. These receptors are especially abundant on the largest organ of your body, which is the skin.

This is why when you prefer using topicals instead of oil tinctures, you get the rapid effect of inflammation reduction and pain relief. Using salves is effective if you have targeted areas that require alleviation from tension and discomfort.

If you are looking for a full-body effect like easing pain, anxiety and improving sleep, we would recommend you buy cbd oil tinctures, pills and gummies instead. However, keep in mind that CBD oil on its own comes with a weird aftertaste. Moreover, when consumed, the effect of CBD oil doesn’t target specific areas of the body.

With the help of CBD salves, they can assist you in reducing the unpleasant aftertaste because you no longer need to consume them. All you have to do is to rub them on your skin.

Additionally, because of the high concentration of CB2 on your skin, salves and other topical treatments for enhancing skin quality and immediately relieving joint and muscle discomfort.

Furthermore, the United States government supports the claim for the benefits of CBD skincare products as an inflammatory treatment, especially when it has a high amount of antioxidants in the ingredient list.

Benefits of Using CBD salves

Generally speaking, salves are among the cannabidiol products that medical professionals consider safe to use. Given that you need only apply this externally, it serves as a potent alternative for synthetic ointments, to which you may develop an allergic reaction.

According to Healthline, CBD salves are primarily effective as post-workout relief product. Because of their immediate alleviating effect, gym enthusiasts won’t have to endure the pain while they are working. It’s also safe to utilize CBD topicals to relieve localized pain. They’re an ideal herbal approach for reducing localized discomfort.

However, the FDA has not yet fully studied CBD salves for their potential to provide pain treatment. There’s still a debate whether it’s advantageous or not as a salve. Additionally, there are still a few gray areas that researchers are looking into even if they have made great strides today.

As a result, we should constantly double-check and do our own research before purchasing from a trustworthy business. If you or a loved one is searching for the best CBD cream, our suggestions are a great place to start.

It is still in the early stages of CBD study to determine if it has pain-relieving effects. What we do understand, on the other hand, is reassuring. According to research, CBD may be effective in the treatment of pain and inflammation. Further research suggests that CBD topicals and creams may help to alleviate a variety of discomforts, including chronic conditions that cause discomfort in different areas of life.

But just because some scientists aren’t sure, that doesn’t mean that it’s not useful altogether. Researchers found that CBD salves may effectively alleviate the throbbing and swelling associated with arthritis in a study conducted back in 2016. This proves the substance’s capacity to relieve tension in muscles.

Moreover, research done in 2020 looked at the pain-relieving benefits of CBD creams, topicals, and salves. The study included subjects – all of whom had nerve damage. With that, the treatments showed significantly reduced pain levels on all the subjects as a result of the treatment. In addition to this, the individuals reported feeling a reduction in sharpness, intensity, itching, and chills.

Furthermore, a recently conducted study has also shown that some patients receiving palliative care use skin products containing cannabidiol. Those patients stated that these topical preparations, in particular, are effective in relieving discomfort from the symptoms of their underlying conditions.

Key Salves Ingredients That Are Most Effective

CBD Salves are one of the topical products borne from hemp extracts. However, compared to CBD oil, these topicals contain more natural ingredients. They can enhance the quality and health of your skin. These ingredients include moisturizers, terpenes, essential oils, natural scents, and carrier oils. However, as a buyer, you need to look into the overall quality of the key ingredients used in your CBD salve of choice. The key ingredients follow:

Waxing agent (e.g., organic beeswax)

Carrier oils (e.g., MCT oil, fractionated coconut oil)

Therapeutic, naturally-occurring compounds such as terpenes and cannabinoids

It’s important to note that if you are allergic to any of these key ingredients, it is best to avoid using CBD salves altogether.

With that, if you prefer a stronger salve, one thing to consider is that the higher the dose of CBD, the larger the concentration of fatty oils in the product. Here, the waxing agent acts as the base for your oils and compounds. That said, manufacturers usually add this near the end stage of processing, alongside natural additives like lavender, menthol, and other essential oils.

Before making the purpose, make it your due diligence to check the ingredients list if you are allergic to any of the items listed. It bears noting that the manufacturer should place enough information about the product. If the information is not available, refrain from buying the product as it may not be certified for safety.

How to Properly Use The CBD salve

The way to use CBD salves is pretty much similar to every other topical or ointment. That is, all you need to do is to apply it on an area of your skin – preferably where the skin is not bruised or broken. You should also take into account the fact that your skin cannot easily absorb cannabinoids. As a result, you may raise the dosage by adding more or as necessary. We also recommend that you spend some time rubbing it gently.

Given that CBD creams and topicals are most helpful for pain in some regions of your body, the first step is to determine where the discomfort is coming from and treat it accordingly. Using a dollop-sized quantity of the salve, apply it on your skin after you’ve properly cleaned and dried the region.

Moreover, wash your hands once you’ve finished with the application and wait. While the majority of CBD lotions and salves may take a while to begin working, they reach their maximum effectiveness in around 2 hours. Reapply many times daily to get the best results.

Check your wrists for any signs of discomfort by applying a tiny quantity of the creams and observing for irritation. This is because even natural and organic chemicals may irritate the skin, which is particularly true for people with highly sensitive and allergy-prone skin.

Safety Precautions before Using CBD Salves

As a result, there is a substantial supply of CBD products available on the market to meet this need. That being said, in order to get the most significant benefits, you must choose an effective, high-quality CBD salve sourced from reputable companies that practice ethical manufacturing practices. Additionally, ensure that the business only uses organic, pesticide-free, and lab-tested components in its products.

A final word of caution: always get medical advice before trying to utilize any CBD products. You must always seek professional medical advice to guarantee that the active components in the cannabis do not cause a chemical interaction with any other medications you may be taking at the time of purchase. By making the consultation, your physician can also point out any potential allergic reactions that may occur.

According to federal law, the purchase, sale, and use of CBD products like salves and creams are practically legal in most situations. The possession and consumption of such goods must conform to the THC content level of not more than 0.3%. Moreover, the law generally limits the use and consumption of CBD to medical patients who receive treatment under the care of a licensed professional and those who are within the legal age bracket. For additional information on the legality of CBD, you may want to check into the state laws in your region to avoid getting into problems with the authorities.

Buyers Guide for Beginners

Before you purchase from the best CBD brands for your topical treatments, we’ve discussed other factors you need to consider so you can get the bang for your buck. These included the origin and quality of hemp, the brand’s transparency and reputation, overall effectiveness, key ingredients, CBD types, lab reports, and the price points. To supplement your knowledge on these matters even more, here are other things that you need to look into, especially if you are new to using CBD salves.

Determine the Use

It goes without saying that you have to know how you will use the product before actually making the purchase. Then again, you can save yourself some dough if you’re only looking for a CBD salve that will moisturize your skin. Many brands formulate their CBD topicals and creams for antioxidant cosmetic purposes, and these products are relatively cheaper in cost. However, if you experience muscle cramps, joint pains, and other discomforts that need immediate relief, then that’s when you go for salves with more pain-relieving properties. Determining your use for the product may help you reconsider your purchase, should you decide that other topical alternatives are a better choice for your money.

Best Place to Purchase

One efficient way to ensure that the products you purchase are safe authentic is to buy from official distributors or via their official website. This way, you can take advantage of all of the benefits, perks, and discounts the company offers to their customers – both old and new. This is also a good way to ensure the validity of the CBD oil items you purchase in this manner. Reliable brands tend to provide sufficient comprehensive information about their products. That said, this can help make your purchasing decisions easier to pull off. In addition to all that, website purchases also come with seasonal discounts and promotions, as well as free shipping fees once you reach a particular cost. Furthermore, buying from the direct suppliers or pages of a company qualifies you to their refund and return policies, should you find the product unsatisfactory, or if the package has any flaws.

Legal Aspect

US Federal Law mandates that CBD products must have a THC value content not exceeding 0.3%, even for products that are not edible or consumable. This is something you need to look into, especially if you’re buying full spectrum CBD salves. One way to make sure of this is to check the batch information in the third-party testing results as displayed on the brand’s website. It is essential for you to examine the medical marijuana laws in your own state, even if other states have different rules. Before making any major decisions, it’s always a good idea to double-check the CBD’s legal implications in your area, as it may vary in every state.

Some Alternatives to CBD Salves

Aside from salves, brands and companies explore the many ways to process CBD oil into topicals. Other alternatives to salves include balms, creams, and lotions. To make the distinction, salves, creams, and lotions differ in their consistency and moisture content.

Salves, for one, are oil-based. We don’t formulate them with water, thus making them more occlusive. This means that the substance creates a protective barrier on the skin’s surface to facilitate recovery while preventing loss of moisture.

Creams, on the other hand, are heavier than lotions but may have a similar consistency and viscosity to salves. However, we use creams to take skin hydration to the next level, since the skin absorbs these formulations faster. Basically, it is blended as an oil-in-water emulsion.

Balms are also like salves since they are primarily oil-based. However, it has a thicker consistency, so we use this ideally as an ointment for wounds and sores. It also sits on top of the surface of the skin, so we only recommend it for skin types that are super dry and not acne-prone, since it can clog the pores.

Lastly, lotions are the lightest to use in the bunch. We know it to have high water content and is easier to spread around the body. Unlike other thicker topicals, you can use these on a wider skin surface, but it may also mean a lesser concentration of cannabinoid compounds.

Key Takeaways

A wide variety of CBD topical products are available to consumers, and the market is starting to fulfill customer demand. As a consequence, deciding which products are the “best” is a very subjective process. Then again, it bears noting that cannabidiol still needs more studies and research to back the claims up, no matter the number of positive testimonials.

Then again, even medical experts cannot deny that products like CBD salves offer many advantages, including pain alleviation, muscle tension relief, enhanced skin recovery, and overall improved skin health.

One tangible piece of advice we can provide is that, regardless of whatever brand you choose, you must think about the implications of your decision before proceeding. No matter how many great reviews there are for these goods, if they do not have a beneficial effect on your body, you won’t get a decent deal for your money. Consider it your personal responsibility to check online resources for data, since this expense is a considerable investment.

We hope you have found this information to be useful.

We aim to provide adequate guidance with this article on the best CBD salves, as a way to help you determine which CBD topical is right for you.