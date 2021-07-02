Best CBD Oil for Pain: Reviews & Top Brands

An estimated 50 million adults in the United States suffer from Chronic Pain.

Physical or Mental Pain is a challenge especially chronic.

Chronic pain is debilitating, and relief from this pain can help one return to your daily life.

Many medications and treatment programs help relieve pain, which includes over-the-counter medications for mild pain.

For severe pain, doctors will recommend a strong medication like a prescription opioid, which can cause a dependency.

As a result, people are searching for a safer natural pain relief option, and this where CBD oil comes into play.

People with chronic pain use CBD oil to manage their symptoms, an alternative pain reliever for people who rely on opioids that have habit-forming and cause more side effects.

CBD oils are effective for managing pain, whether it is short-term or long-term. Finding a suitable CBD oil can be confusing in a market with multiple options and some of them may not be safe.

CBD oil has other benefits that improve medical conditions that may arise alongside chronic pain, sleep disorder, stress, anxiety, and depression.

This article will discuss the Best CBD oils in the market that can help manage pain.

These CBD oils are reputable and offer multiple benefits. However, it is advisable to do proper research, seek a doctor’s advice before buying any product to prevent any health complications.

Below we discuss CBD oil and its components in detail and talk about each brand’s reputation, transparency, and quality standards to help you make an informed decision.

Top 5 CBD Oil Brands for Pain

Fab CBD – Best Quality & Full Spectrum

cbdMD – Best Broad Spectrum

MedTerra CBD – Best THC Free

Nuleaf Naturals – Best Potency

CBDistillery – Best Variety

Things We Considered When Selecting The CBD Oil Brands for Pain

We looked at several factors in our selection of brands, what experts have to say about it, research, and professional opinion. Customer reviews to see if the CBD oil is satisfying its customer’s needs.

We researched to confirm each brand’s transparency from laboratory tests posted on their website.

We also looked at the quality of CBD by researching hemp quality and manufacturing methods used to extract the CBD oil.

We also considered other factors like return policy to determine the brand’s confidence in their product and commitment to customer satisfaction.

We also researched each brand’s reputation to ensure they have no pending suits:

Hemp Source and Quality

Brands that create their oils from organic hemp grown in the USA are the best. Hemp is grown and cultivated worldwide, suppliers however do not all observe the same laws and standards.

Organic hemp grown within the United States observe the same laws and standards.

CBD in Use

CBD types used in CBD oils vary. Some brands solely manufacture full-spectrum or broad-spectrum oils or others CBD isolate products.

Full-spectrum oils contain less than 0.3% THC with additional health-boosting cannabinoid compounds, terpenes, and phytonutrients.

Broad-spectrum products are very much the same as full-spectrum except they do not contain any THC.

CBD isolates are 100 percent pure CBD and nothing else.

Strength and Package Size

Brands offer different strengths and potencies in CBD oil.

High-concentration oils are effective for chronic pain, while less potent oils are suitable for mild pain.

Brand Reputation

Transparency, Use of organic hemp sourced from the USA, Third-party testing of its products are some of the factors that determine a brand’s reputation.

FDA standing and with no pending lawsuits.

The rating on Customer reviews rating is also a factor.

Third-Party Testing

The purpose of third-party testing is to provide an unbiased analysis of CBD products. These tests indicate the quality, purity, and strength of a CBD Sample, and it’s a clear indication that the brand cares for its customers while establishing trust.

Return & Refund Policies

A company needs to have a flexible return and refund policy to be competent.

It is good PR for the company and goes towards improving the customer’s overall experience and satisfaction.

5 Best CBD Oils for Pain

FAB CBD oil is a full spectrum oil effective for pain with a trace of THC (0.3%) made from 100 % organic hemp sourced from Colorado, with no pesticides used.

It is a high-quality oil with no impurities and loaded with health-boosting Terpenes and Cannabinoids, with MCT oil, offered in different flavors and potencies.

CBD in Use

Full-spectrum with THC (0.3%)

Hemp Quality

Fab CBD is an organically grown hemp from Colorado controlled from seed to sell, which undergoes CO2 extraction known for producing the best CBD oils.

Lab Tests

FAB CBD uses a third-party lab, ProVerde to ensure potency, purity, and quality for all its products.

All test results are available for review on their website but are not batch-specific, only for the 1200 mg natural oil.

Strength & Package size

FAB CBD has a line of clean and effective full-spectrum oils in the potency of 300mg, 600m, 1200mg available in 10 Mlsized bottles.

Brand Reputation

FAB CBD has a solid reputation, has no FDA warning letter nor any lawsuits.

However, FABCBD doesn’t have a Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating

It is highly transparent and using organic hemp, high-quality ingredients that have undergone third-party lab tests.

On the Trust pilot, the company has an average rating on customer review.

Return Policies

FABCBD has a 30-day return policy with no refund on shipping costs are except for missing or damaged products.

What We Liked

Organic Colorado-grown hemp

Regular product testing by a third-party laboratory

Three options of natural flavors

#1 CBD oil for pain and Sleep

Free shipping within the United States

International shipping is offered

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Rewards program for repeat customers.

What We Disliked

Don’t Ship Internationally

Don’t have subscription option

Opinion

FAB CBD oil comes with an array of flavors Citrus, Mint, Berry, Vanilla, and Natural, their dosages range from 300 mg to 1,200 mg and has minimized the use of chemicals in its products.

The low trace of THC even though it’s a tiny percentage might affect your drug test.

Their commitment to offering top-tier, full-spectrum oil that is both safe and effective tops our list.

cbdMD oil tinctures are extracted from the highest-quality, hemp-derived CBD oil sourced from hemp grown in the USA

Their oil tinctures are made from superior broad-spectrum CBD and CBG in every tincture, crafted with care through a high-quality manufacturing process.

CBD in Use

Broad-spectrum

Hemp Quality

USA premium high-quality hemp, controlled from seed to sale, the raw hemp is processed through their state-of-the-art labs and production facilities.

Lab Tests

cbdMD uses high-tech certified GMP and NSF labs for manufacturing and production, GMP certified.

Uses Third party, ISO-Certified Labs and the results are available on their website.

Strength & Package size

300 mg, 750 mg, 1000 mg,1500 mg, 3000mg, 5000 mg 7500mg all in 30 mL sized bottles.

Brand Reputation

Is an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. However, it’s not a BBB-accredited business. (Businesses accredited by the BBB must pay a fee and meet certain customer service standards.)

Has no Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning letters. However, they have a couple of pending lawsuits. The lawsuit challenges the legality of CBD products as a whole and a recent lawsuit on data breach

Return Policy

Offers 60-day money-back guarantee, if one is not 100% satisfied with any of their product, however with a clause of all refunds/exchanges are subject to review, provided at the discretion of the company.

What We Liked

THC-Free

Military and disabled discounts

Free 2 To 3-Day Shipping on all orders

GMP Certified

CO2 extraction

Third-Party Testing

USA Hemp From Seed To Sale

60-day money-back guarantee

Vegan and Gluten-Free

Batch –Specific Certificate available

What We Disliked

The taste of plain CBD oil is not appealing to all

No International shipping

Opinion

For a brand that prides itself on its creativity, it offers an array of flavors and dosages except for the 5,000 mg, which comes in only Natural and Berry, made with a base of MCT oil.

Even though some of their products are pricey up to $209.99 per bottle, they contain high potency.

They are worth a try if you’re looking for something extra potent that is effective for chronic pain.

The CBD oil tinctures made by Medterra use a pure CBD isolate (THC-free) and are available in three different strengths.

CBD in Use

Broad Spectrum

Hemp Quality

Medterra is a member of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp pilot program, hemp is 100% organic, non-GMO, and its suppliers are GMP certified.

Lab Tests

All extracts go through independent, third-party lab testing.

Certificate of Analysis is available for review on their website.

Strength & Package size

Strengths of 500mg, 1000mg, and 3000mg in 30 ML

Brand Reputation

MedTerra has a rating of A+ on the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

MedTerra has never received a warning letter Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Return Policies

100% Refund within 30 days of the product received and damage claims must be reported within 72 hours upon receiving the products.

What We Liked

US-Grown, non-GMO hemp

CO2 extraction

Rewards program available

THC Free

What We Disliked

The earthy taste of natural CBD

Opinion

MedTerra is highly competitive, endorsed by some of the world’s best athletes. The CBD isolate tincture is THC-free, therefore safe and effective for pain. If you’re ready to experience the power of CBD oil, without having to worry about the intoxicating effects of THC, Medterra is the real deal. From their organic extraction process to their transparent testing process, there’s so much that we can recommend about the company. Keep them in mind the next time you need CBD oil tinctures or any other cannabidiol product.

Nuleaf naturals oil is made from organic hemp sourced from Colorado using the CO2 extraction method to obtain CBD oil, terpenes, and essential oils, the reason why their oils have high potency.

This full-spectrum CBD oil does not contain any additives or chemicals to ensure your health and safety, offered in a wide variety of sizes.

Customer reviews say it is effective for pain and promotes better sleep.

CBD in Use

Full Spectrum

Hemp Quality

Organic hemp is grown in Colorado using advanced cultivation programs controlled from seed to shelf.

Lab Tests

Third-party testing by Botanacor lab.

You can access batch-specific lab reports on their website.

Strength & Package size

CBD oils come in 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg

Brand Reputation

Nuleaf Naturals has no FDA warning letters or been subject to any lawsuits.

They have a solid brand reputation of over 20,000 positive customer reviews on their website.

Return Policies

New, unused, and unopened products to be within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. However, customers must pay shipping costs for returns.

If you receive an incorrect or damaged product and wish to receive a refund, NuLeaf Naturals will cover the shipping return costs

What We Liked

Variety of oil strengths

Uses organic hemp grown and harvested in Colorado

Third-Party testing

THC free

International shipping is available

Free shipping in the United States

What we didn’t like

Too pricey

No other flavor options

Limiting refund policy

Opinion

Although it’s a pricier oil option Nuleaf does offer something that other brands can’t compete with. And that is their focus on providing more options & flexibility for choosing different strength types. Not only that that their oil is truly made from organic ingredients and tested thoroughly by the 3rd parties. One thing the brand lacks is the oil don’t have any flavor options. Which might be a big turn off for many users if they don’t find the given flavor suitable.

CBDistillery, a leader in the CBD industry, is a vertically integrated company, meaning they oversee every aspect of production soil testing to packaging and distribution. CBDistillery oil extracted from non-GMO industrial hemp grown using natural farming methods.

CBDistillery uses food-safe extraction methods to extract its oil tested by a third-party testing lab to ensure purity, safety, and potency.

You can view the third-party test results on their website or scanning the QR code on their oil label.

Hemp Quality

Non-GMO industrial hemp grown with natural farming practices

CBD in Use

Full-spectrum, Broad Spectrum, CBD isolate

Lab Tests

Third-Party testing by independent ISO-certified labs Botanacor Services and ProVerde Laboratories.

Strength & Package size

500mg, 1000mg, 2500mg and 5000mg all in 30ml size bottles

Brand Reputation

CBDistillery claims it is U.S. Hemp Authority-certified.

The company is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited.

CBDistillery has over 10,000 reviews on its website, many of which are positive reviews.

Return Policies

A 60-day money-back guarantee is available with the initial purchase of the product.

Returning your product is not necessary to claim a refund

This money-back guarantee only applies to purchases made directly through the official website

What We Liked

Excellent Value

Use of Coconut Oil

Strong Potency

No Artificial Flavors

Third-Party Lab Testing

Veterans Discount

Customer Reviews-( Over 10,000+5 Star)

All its hemp is sourced and grown in Colorado and Kentucky

Brand’s third-party lab results are easily accessible on its website

THC(less than (0.01%)

What We Disliked

Unknown Extraction Method

Unknown Hemp source

There is a $5 shipping fee on orders below $75

No international Shipping

Opinion

This max-strength CBD oil from CBDistillery offers a 5000mg per bottle ideal for a seasoned CBD user that wants a change from taking three or four full droppers of a less-potent product. This CBD oil offers an impressive 167mg of CBD per 1ml serving.

Made with full-spectrum CBD oil, this tincture contains a full range of cannabinoids, Terpenes, Phytocannabinoids, and other beneficial compounds, has no fillers, flavoring, and only MCT Oil as a base and hemp extract.

It is an effective oil for moderate aches and pains, mild headaches, anxiety, stress, and this oil is the real deal.

However, not the best for severe chronic pain.

Different Types of Pain Explained

Understanding the different types of pain can make it easier for you to talk to your doctor, describe your symptoms, or seeking the correct therapy treatment to find relief. Read on to learn about some of the main types of pain and how they feel:

Acute pain

It is a short-term pain that suddenly comes from a specific cause like tissue injury and does not last more than 6 months once the underlying cause is fully treated.

It can be sharp or intense before gradually improving

Examples of Acute pain:

Physical injury

Dental procedures

Surgery

Burns

Chronic pain

Is the pain that goes on beyond six months and can last for years, and can range from mild to severe, sometimes it can arise from past injuries or even with no apparent cause.

If neglected, chronic pain can reduce the quality of life, and as a result, people living with chronic pain develop medical conditions like anxiety, depression, and poor sleep.

Examples of Chronic Pain:

Arthritis

Migraine headaches

Nerve damage

low back

Fibromyalgia

Nociceptive pain

When the stimulation of nociceptors, which are pain receptors for tissue injury, one experiences this pain.

Nociceptors exist throughout the body, especially on the skin and internal organs, if stimulation either by a cut or other electrical signals to the brain triggers pain. The pain can be either acute or chronic.

Visceral pain

If the injury or damage is inside an internal organ the pain will be felt in the chest, abdomen, or pelvis, and is difficult to pinpoint the exact location of visceral pain.

The feeling is Pressure, Aching, Squeezing, and Cramping, other symptoms like nausea or vomiting, as well as changes in body temperature, heart rate, or blood pressure can arise.

Examples of visceral pain:

Gallstones

Appendicitis

Irritable bowel syndrome

Somatic

Stimulation of the pain receptive tissues, rather than from internal organs will lead to somatic pain.

This includes your skin, muscles, joints, connective tissues, and bones. It’s often easier to pinpoint the location of somatic pain rather than visceral pain. It feels like a constant aching or gnawing sensation. It can be either be superficial or deep.

Examples of somatic pain:

Arthritis or Joint Pain

Cancer of skin or bones

Bone fractures

Strained muscles

Connective tissue diseases (osteoporosis)

Skin (cuts, scrapes, and burns)

Neuropathic pain

Damage to or dysfunction of the nervous system will cause neuropathic pain.

This pain results from damaged or dysfunctional nerves misfiring pain signals. This pain has no specific cause and responds to no injury.

Neuropathic pain is Burning, Freezing, Numbness, Tingling, Shooting, Stabbing, Electric Shocks.

Examples of Neuropathic pain:

Diabetes

Chronic alcohol consumption

Accidents

Infections

Facial nerve problems, such as Bell’s palsy

Spinal nerve inflammation or compression

Shingles

Carpal tunnel syndrome

HIV

Central nervous system disorders( multiple sclerosis/ Parkinson’s diseases)

Radiation or Chemotherapy drugs

How Effective Is CBD for Pain

Well, CBD is a compound extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant. It will not get you “high” since it does not produce the same psychotropic effects as its cannabinoid sibling, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Many people attest to its ability to complement their pain care plan.

CBD oil has minimal side effects and a low-risk, zero-addiction profile.

Research shows that of the 62% of people who use CBD oil for a medical condition, the majority are treating chronic pain, arthritis, and joint pain, as well as anxiety and sleep disorders.

But before you pop a gummy or ingest an oil, you’ll want to read on and understand how it manages the pain:

Anti-inflammatory, meaning it has the potential to reduce joint pain associated with arthritis

Anti-oxidative, meaning it can reduce systematic inflammation by fighting oxidative stress and decrease symptoms of autoimmune conditions such as lupus

Anti-emetic, meaning it can decrease vomiting and nausea associated with cancer treatments

Anti-psychotic, It eases symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Neuroprotective, meaning it may help to slow the progression of neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Is There Any Scientific Proof That CBD Works for Pain?

One of the most comprehensive reports, produced by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, examined over 10,000 scientific abstracts and concluded that substantial evidence existed for cannabis and cannabinoid treatment of three conditions: chronic pain, chemotherapy-induced vomiting, and muscle spasms.

“There was little or no evidence for any therapeutic effects of CBD,” according to oncologist Donald Abrams, one of the study’s committee members.

The active components of cannabis show how the immune system modulates inflammation. However, a report from WHO concluded that the effect on the immune system is unclear, with evidence showing suppression at higher doses but stimulation at lower doses.*

A 2020 survey conducted by American Marijuana revealed that 1,453 Americans use CBD for pain relief compared to opioids.

The study found, 74% of people believed CBD is more effective than opioids.

How CBD Oil Interacts With Your Body?

The human body contains a specialized system called Endocannabinoid System (ECS), which regulates sleep, appetite, pain, and immune system response.

The body produces Endocannabinoids, which are neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors in your nervous system.

Studies have shown that CBD may help reduce chronic pain by impacting Endocannabinoid receptor activity, reducing inflammation, and interacting with neurotransmitters.

For example, one study in rats found that CBD injections reduced pain response to surgical incision, a second rat study found that oral CBD treatment significantly reduced sciatic nerve pain and inflammation.

Human studies have shown that a combination of CBD and THC is effective for pain management such as multiple sclerosis and arthritis.

Cheap Vs Premium CBD Oils: Key Differences

Different factors determine the quality and price of CBD Oil, therefore, defining the difference between Cheap and Premium CBD oils.

CBD Source

The size of the farm can influence the cost of labor.

The type of hemp used can influence the cost-organic hemp is expensive.

CBD TYPE

The type may affect the price and quality of the oil, Isolate CBD oil that means that it has undergone extra distillation/purification, therefore, costs more.

MCT OIL & FLAVORINGS

Using USDA-certified MCT coconut oil or expensive flavorings might also increase an oil price despite making it a higher quality item.

THIRD-PARTY TESTING

Third-Party testing is essential to ensure quality, even though it is an expensive process that increases the price.

Can You Pass Drug Test If You Take CBD Oil?

It depends on the testing standards of the lab administering your drug test.

Most companies only search for the THC cannabinoid, which is the main psychoactive component of the marijuana plant.

While some CBD oils are THC-free, some testing facilities check for a spectrum of cannabinoids that could trigger a positive drug test.

You can contact the lab to verify what they test.

How To Use CBD Oil for Pain Relief

CBD oil can be taken either orally, inhaled, or topically applied.

You may ask what dosage is most effective for pain. There is no one size fit, the effect of CBD are on users is relative.

However, here are some factors you want to consider and ask yourself when using CBD oils.

Your age

Your gender

The severity of your pain? Mild or Chronic

Where are you experiencing pain

Your weight

What is your gender

The tolerance level of your body to cannabinoids

Is your ECS functioning properly

Your preferred form to use

From these questions, you will determine the proper dosage of your body.

With the help of a health care provider, you should settle for the best dosage according to your body and the type of pain you are experiencing.

The recommended dosage for most people is around 2.85 to 50mg per kilogram per day. For beginners, it is always better to use a low dosage first and increase your dosage accordingly until you find your desired effect.

Benefits of Using CBD Oil Other Than Pain

What most people use CBD oil for is to gain some health benefits. The most widespread use of CBD oil is for:

Reducing anxiety and depression

Alleviation of cancer-related symptoms

It is beneficial for skin

Neuroprotective properties

Heart and vessels health

Prevention of diabetes

Improves sleep

Reducing Stress

Is CBD Oil Psychoactive?

Psychoactive is when a chemical acts on the central nervous systems and alters brain function because it causes temporary changes to perception, mood, consciousness, or behavior.

CBD can change mood and perception without intoxicating or causing withdrawal effects.

CBD is a mood-altering substance that moderates chronic pain, anxiety, psychosis, depression, sleep, and improves appetite.

It works in tandem with THC and other cannabinoids that affect the central nervous.

Just because CBD oil does not cause one Euphoria or intoxication does not mean it is ‘non-psychoactive.

Known Side Effects of CBD Oil

CBD oil is safe has potential side effects depending on the user, which is different from one person to another.

The common side effects reported are:

Appetite suppression

Diarrhea

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Lightheadedness

Lower heart rate