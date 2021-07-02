Best CBD Oil for Pain: Reviews & Top Brands
An estimated 50 million adults in the United States suffer from Chronic Pain.
Physical or Mental Pain is a challenge especially chronic.
Chronic pain is debilitating, and relief from this pain can help one return to your daily life.
Many medications and treatment programs help relieve pain, which includes over-the-counter medications for mild pain.
For severe pain, doctors will recommend a strong medication like a prescription opioid, which can cause a dependency.
As a result, people are searching for a safer natural pain relief option, and this where CBD oil comes into play.
People with chronic pain use CBD oil to manage their symptoms, an alternative pain reliever for people who rely on opioids that have habit-forming and cause more side effects.
CBD oils are effective for managing pain, whether it is short-term or long-term. Finding a suitable CBD oil can be confusing in a market with multiple options and some of them may not be safe.
CBD oil has other benefits that improve medical conditions that may arise alongside chronic pain, sleep disorder, stress, anxiety, and depression.
This article will discuss the Best CBD oils in the market that can help manage pain.
These CBD oils are reputable and offer multiple benefits. However, it is advisable to do proper research, seek a doctor’s advice before buying any product to prevent any health complications.
Below we discuss CBD oil and its components in detail and talk about each brand’s reputation, transparency, and quality standards to help you make an informed decision.
Top 5 CBD Oil Brands for Pain
Fab CBD – Best Quality & Full Spectrum
cbdMD – Best Broad Spectrum
MedTerra CBD – Best THC Free
Nuleaf Naturals – Best Potency
CBDistillery – Best Variety
Things We Considered When Selecting The CBD Oil Brands for Pain
We looked at several factors in our selection of brands, what experts have to say about it, research, and professional opinion. Customer reviews to see if the CBD oil is satisfying its customer’s needs.
We researched to confirm each brand’s transparency from laboratory tests posted on their website.
We also looked at the quality of CBD by researching hemp quality and manufacturing methods used to extract the CBD oil.
We also considered other factors like return policy to determine the brand’s confidence in their product and commitment to customer satisfaction.
We also researched each brand’s reputation to ensure they have no pending suits:
Hemp Source and Quality
Brands that create their oils from organic hemp grown in the USA are the best. Hemp is grown and cultivated worldwide, suppliers however do not all observe the same laws and standards.
Organic hemp grown within the United States observe the same laws and standards.
CBD in Use
CBD types used in CBD oils vary. Some brands solely manufacture full-spectrum or broad-spectrum oils or others CBD isolate products.
Full-spectrum oils contain less than 0.3% THC with additional health-boosting cannabinoid compounds, terpenes, and phytonutrients.
Broad-spectrum products are very much the same as full-spectrum except they do not contain any THC.
CBD isolates are 100 percent pure CBD and nothing else.
Strength and Package Size
Brands offer different strengths and potencies in CBD oil.
High-concentration oils are effective for chronic pain, while less potent oils are suitable for mild pain.
Brand Reputation
Transparency, Use of organic hemp sourced from the USA, Third-party testing of its products are some of the factors that determine a brand’s reputation.
FDA standing and with no pending lawsuits.
The rating on Customer reviews rating is also a factor.
Third-Party Testing
The purpose of third-party testing is to provide an unbiased analysis of CBD products. These tests indicate the quality, purity, and strength of a CBD Sample, and it’s a clear indication that the brand cares for its customers while establishing trust.
Return & Refund Policies
A company needs to have a flexible return and refund policy to be competent.
It is good PR for the company and goes towards improving the customer’s overall experience and satisfaction.
5 Best CBD Oils for Pain
#1 Fab CBD Oil: Best Quality & Full Spectrum
FAB CBD oil is a full spectrum oil effective for pain with a trace of THC (0.3%) made from 100 % organic hemp sourced from Colorado, with no pesticides used.
It is a high-quality oil with no impurities and loaded with health-boosting Terpenes and Cannabinoids, with MCT oil, offered in different flavors and potencies.
CBD in Use
Full-spectrum with THC (0.3%)
Hemp Quality
Fab CBD is an organically grown hemp from Colorado controlled from seed to sell, which undergoes CO2 extraction known for producing the best CBD oils.
Lab Tests
FAB CBD uses a third-party lab, ProVerde to ensure potency, purity, and quality for all its products.
All test results are available for review on their website but are not batch-specific, only for the 1200 mg natural oil.
Strength & Package size
FAB CBD has a line of clean and effective full-spectrum oils in the potency of 300mg, 600m, 1200mg available in 10 Mlsized bottles.
Brand Reputation
FAB CBD has a solid reputation, has no FDA warning letter nor any lawsuits.
However, FABCBD doesn’t have a Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating
It is highly transparent and using organic hemp, high-quality ingredients that have undergone third-party lab tests.
On the Trust pilot, the company has an average rating on customer review.
Return Policies
FABCBD has a 30-day return policy with no refund on shipping costs are except for missing or damaged products.
What We Liked
Organic Colorado-grown hemp
Regular product testing by a third-party laboratory
Three options of natural flavors
#1 CBD oil for pain and Sleep
Free shipping within the United States
International shipping is offered
A 30-day money-back guarantee
Rewards program for repeat customers.
What We Disliked
Don’t Ship Internationally
Don’t have subscription option
Opinion
FAB CBD oil comes with an array of flavors Citrus, Mint, Berry, Vanilla, and Natural, their dosages range from 300 mg to 1,200 mg and has minimized the use of chemicals in its products.
The low trace of THC even though it’s a tiny percentage might affect your drug test.
Their commitment to offering top-tier, full-spectrum oil that is both safe and effective tops our list.
#2 cbdMD Oil: Best Broad Spectrum
cbdMD oil tinctures are extracted from the highest-quality, hemp-derived CBD oil sourced from hemp grown in the USA
Their oil tinctures are made from superior broad-spectrum CBD and CBG in every tincture, crafted with care through a high-quality manufacturing process.
CBD in Use
Broad-spectrum
Hemp Quality
USA premium high-quality hemp, controlled from seed to sale, the raw hemp is processed through their state-of-the-art labs and production facilities.
Lab Tests
cbdMD uses high-tech certified GMP and NSF labs for manufacturing and production, GMP certified.
Uses Third party, ISO-Certified Labs and the results are available on their website.
Strength & Package size
300 mg, 750 mg, 1000 mg,1500 mg, 3000mg, 5000 mg 7500mg all in 30 mL sized bottles.
Brand Reputation
Is an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. However, it’s not a BBB-accredited business. (Businesses accredited by the BBB must pay a fee and meet certain customer service standards.)
Has no Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning letters. However, they have a couple of pending lawsuits. The lawsuit challenges the legality of CBD products as a whole and a recent lawsuit on data breach
Return Policy
Offers 60-day money-back guarantee, if one is not 100% satisfied with any of their product, however with a clause of all refunds/exchanges are subject to review, provided at the discretion of the company.
What We Liked
THC-Free
Military and disabled discounts
Free 2 To 3-Day Shipping on all orders
GMP Certified
CO2 extraction
Third-Party Testing
USA Hemp From Seed To Sale
60-day money-back guarantee
Vegan and Gluten-Free
Batch –Specific Certificate available
What We Disliked
The taste of plain CBD oil is not appealing to all
No International shipping
Opinion
For a brand that prides itself on its creativity, it offers an array of flavors and dosages except for the 5,000 mg, which comes in only Natural and Berry, made with a base of MCT oil.
Even though some of their products are pricey up to $209.99 per bottle, they contain high potency.
They are worth a try if you’re looking for something extra potent that is effective for chronic pain.
#3 MedTerra CBD Oil: Best THC Free
The CBD oil tinctures made by Medterra use a pure CBD isolate (THC-free) and are available in three different strengths.
CBD in Use
Broad Spectrum
Hemp Quality
Medterra is a member of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp pilot program, hemp is 100% organic, non-GMO, and its suppliers are GMP certified.
Lab Tests
All extracts go through independent, third-party lab testing.
Certificate of Analysis is available for review on their website.
Strength & Package size
Strengths of 500mg, 1000mg, and 3000mg in 30 ML
Brand Reputation
MedTerra has a rating of A+ on the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
MedTerra has never received a warning letter Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Return Policies
100% Refund within 30 days of the product received and damage claims must be reported within 72 hours upon receiving the products.
What We Liked
US-Grown, non-GMO hemp
CO2 extraction
Rewards program available
THC Free
What We Disliked
The earthy taste of natural CBD
Opinion
MedTerra is highly competitive, endorsed by some of the world’s best athletes. The CBD isolate tincture is THC-free, therefore safe and effective for pain. If you’re ready to experience the power of CBD oil, without having to worry about the intoxicating effects of THC, Medterra is the real deal. From their organic extraction process to their transparent testing process, there’s so much that we can recommend about the company. Keep them in mind the next time you need CBD oil tinctures or any other cannabidiol product.
#4 Nuleaf Naturals CBD Oil: Best Potency
Nuleaf naturals oil is made from organic hemp sourced from Colorado using the CO2 extraction method to obtain CBD oil, terpenes, and essential oils, the reason why their oils have high potency.
This full-spectrum CBD oil does not contain any additives or chemicals to ensure your health and safety, offered in a wide variety of sizes.
Customer reviews say it is effective for pain and promotes better sleep.
CBD in Use
Full Spectrum
Hemp Quality
Organic hemp is grown in Colorado using advanced cultivation programs controlled from seed to shelf.
Lab Tests
Third-party testing by Botanacor lab.
You can access batch-specific lab reports on their website.
Strength & Package size
CBD oils come in 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg
Brand Reputation
Nuleaf Naturals has no FDA warning letters or been subject to any lawsuits.
They have a solid brand reputation of over 20,000 positive customer reviews on their website.
Return Policies
New, unused, and unopened products to be within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. However, customers must pay shipping costs for returns.
If you receive an incorrect or damaged product and wish to receive a refund, NuLeaf Naturals will cover the shipping return costs
What We Liked
Variety of oil strengths
Uses organic hemp grown and harvested in Colorado
Third-Party testing
THC free
International shipping is available
Free shipping in the United States
What we didn’t like
Too pricey
No other flavor options
Limiting refund policy
Opinion
Although it’s a pricier oil option Nuleaf does offer something that other brands can’t compete with. And that is their focus on providing more options & flexibility for choosing different strength types. Not only that that their oil is truly made from organic ingredients and tested thoroughly by the 3rd parties. One thing the brand lacks is the oil don’t have any flavor options. Which might be a big turn off for many users if they don’t find the given flavor suitable.
#5 CBDistillery Oil: Best Variety
CBDistillery, a leader in the CBD industry, is a vertically integrated company, meaning they oversee every aspect of production soil testing to packaging and distribution. CBDistillery oil extracted from non-GMO industrial hemp grown using natural farming methods.
CBDistillery uses food-safe extraction methods to extract its oil tested by a third-party testing lab to ensure purity, safety, and potency.
You can view the third-party test results on their website or scanning the QR code on their oil label.
Hemp Quality
Non-GMO industrial hemp grown with natural farming practices
CBD in Use
Full-spectrum, Broad Spectrum, CBD isolate
Lab Tests
Third-Party testing by independent ISO-certified labs Botanacor Services and ProVerde Laboratories.
Strength & Package size
500mg, 1000mg, 2500mg and 5000mg all in 30ml size bottles
Brand Reputation
CBDistillery claims it is U.S. Hemp Authority-certified.
The company is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited.
CBDistillery has over 10,000 reviews on its website, many of which are positive reviews.
Return Policies
A 60-day money-back guarantee is available with the initial purchase of the product.
Returning your product is not necessary to claim a refund
This money-back guarantee only applies to purchases made directly through the official website
What We Liked
Excellent Value
Use of Coconut Oil
Strong Potency
No Artificial Flavors
Third-Party Lab Testing
Veterans Discount
Customer Reviews-( Over 10,000+5 Star)
All its hemp is sourced and grown in Colorado and Kentucky
Brand’s third-party lab results are easily accessible on its website
THC(less than (0.01%)
What We Disliked
Unknown Extraction Method
Unknown Hemp source
There is a $5 shipping fee on orders below $75
No international Shipping
Opinion
This max-strength CBD oil from CBDistillery offers a 5000mg per bottle ideal for a seasoned CBD user that wants a change from taking three or four full droppers of a less-potent product. This CBD oil offers an impressive 167mg of CBD per 1ml serving.
Made with full-spectrum CBD oil, this tincture contains a full range of cannabinoids, Terpenes, Phytocannabinoids, and other beneficial compounds, has no fillers, flavoring, and only MCT Oil as a base and hemp extract.
It is an effective oil for moderate aches and pains, mild headaches, anxiety, stress, and this oil is the real deal.
However, not the best for severe chronic pain.
Different Types of Pain Explained
Understanding the different types of pain can make it easier for you to talk to your doctor, describe your symptoms, or seeking the correct therapy treatment to find relief. Read on to learn about some of the main types of pain and how they feel:
Acute pain
It is a short-term pain that suddenly comes from a specific cause like tissue injury and does not last more than 6 months once the underlying cause is fully treated.
It can be sharp or intense before gradually improving
Examples of Acute pain:
Physical injury
Dental procedures
Surgery
Burns
Chronic pain
Is the pain that goes on beyond six months and can last for years, and can range from mild to severe, sometimes it can arise from past injuries or even with no apparent cause.
If neglected, chronic pain can reduce the quality of life, and as a result, people living with chronic pain develop medical conditions like anxiety, depression, and poor sleep.
Examples of Chronic Pain:
Arthritis
Migraine headaches
Nerve damage
low back
Fibromyalgia
Nociceptive pain
When the stimulation of nociceptors, which are pain receptors for tissue injury, one experiences this pain.
Nociceptors exist throughout the body, especially on the skin and internal organs, if stimulation either by a cut or other electrical signals to the brain triggers pain. The pain can be either acute or chronic.
Visceral pain
If the injury or damage is inside an internal organ the pain will be felt in the chest, abdomen, or pelvis, and is difficult to pinpoint the exact location of visceral pain.
The feeling is Pressure, Aching, Squeezing, and Cramping, other symptoms like nausea or vomiting, as well as changes in body temperature, heart rate, or blood pressure can arise.
Examples of visceral pain:
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Irritable bowel syndrome
Somatic
Stimulation of the pain receptive tissues, rather than from internal organs will lead to somatic pain.
This includes your skin, muscles, joints, connective tissues, and bones. It’s often easier to pinpoint the location of somatic pain rather than visceral pain. It feels like a constant aching or gnawing sensation. It can be either be superficial or deep.
Examples of somatic pain:
Arthritis or Joint Pain
Cancer of skin or bones
Bone fractures
Strained muscles
Connective tissue diseases (osteoporosis)
Skin (cuts, scrapes, and burns)
Neuropathic pain
Damage to or dysfunction of the nervous system will cause neuropathic pain.
This pain results from damaged or dysfunctional nerves misfiring pain signals. This pain has no specific cause and responds to no injury.
Neuropathic pain is Burning, Freezing, Numbness, Tingling, Shooting, Stabbing, Electric Shocks.
Examples of Neuropathic pain:
Diabetes
Chronic alcohol consumption
Accidents
Infections
Facial nerve problems, such as Bell’s palsy
Spinal nerve inflammation or compression
Shingles
Carpal tunnel syndrome
HIV
Central nervous system disorders( multiple sclerosis/ Parkinson’s diseases)
Radiation or Chemotherapy drugs
How Effective Is CBD for Pain
Well, CBD is a compound extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant. It will not get you “high” since it does not produce the same psychotropic effects as its cannabinoid sibling, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Many people attest to its ability to complement their pain care plan.
CBD oil has minimal side effects and a low-risk, zero-addiction profile.
Research shows that of the 62% of people who use CBD oil for a medical condition, the majority are treating chronic pain, arthritis, and joint pain, as well as anxiety and sleep disorders.
But before you pop a gummy or ingest an oil, you’ll want to read on and understand how it manages the pain:
Anti-inflammatory, meaning it has the potential to reduce joint pain associated with arthritis
Anti-oxidative, meaning it can reduce systematic inflammation by fighting oxidative stress and decrease symptoms of autoimmune conditions such as lupus
Anti-emetic, meaning it can decrease vomiting and nausea associated with cancer treatments
Anti-psychotic, It eases symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Neuroprotective, meaning it may help to slow the progression of neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Is There Any Scientific Proof That CBD Works for Pain?
One of the most comprehensive reports, produced by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, examined over 10,000 scientific abstracts and concluded that substantial evidence existed for cannabis and cannabinoid treatment of three conditions: chronic pain, chemotherapy-induced vomiting, and muscle spasms.
“There was little or no evidence for any therapeutic effects of CBD,” according to oncologist Donald Abrams, one of the study’s committee members.
The active components of cannabis show how the immune system modulates inflammation. However, a report from WHO concluded that the effect on the immune system is unclear, with evidence showing suppression at higher doses but stimulation at lower doses.*
A 2020 survey conducted by American Marijuana revealed that 1,453 Americans use CBD for pain relief compared to opioids.
The study found, 74% of people believed CBD is more effective than opioids.
How CBD Oil Interacts With Your Body?
The human body contains a specialized system called Endocannabinoid System (ECS), which regulates sleep, appetite, pain, and immune system response.
The body produces Endocannabinoids, which are neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors in your nervous system.
Studies have shown that CBD may help reduce chronic pain by impacting Endocannabinoid receptor activity, reducing inflammation, and interacting with neurotransmitters.
For example, one study in rats found that CBD injections reduced pain response to surgical incision, a second rat study found that oral CBD treatment significantly reduced sciatic nerve pain and inflammation.
Human studies have shown that a combination of CBD and THC is effective for pain management such as multiple sclerosis and arthritis.
Cheap Vs Premium CBD Oils: Key Differences
Different factors determine the quality and price of CBD Oil, therefore, defining the difference between Cheap and Premium CBD oils.
CBD Source
The size of the farm can influence the cost of labor.
The type of hemp used can influence the cost-organic hemp is expensive.
CBD TYPE
The type may affect the price and quality of the oil, Isolate CBD oil that means that it has undergone extra distillation/purification, therefore, costs more.
MCT OIL & FLAVORINGS
Using USDA-certified MCT coconut oil or expensive flavorings might also increase an oil price despite making it a higher quality item.
THIRD-PARTY TESTING
Third-Party testing is essential to ensure quality, even though it is an expensive process that increases the price.
Can You Pass Drug Test If You Take CBD Oil?
It depends on the testing standards of the lab administering your drug test.
Most companies only search for the THC cannabinoid, which is the main psychoactive component of the marijuana plant.
While some CBD oils are THC-free, some testing facilities check for a spectrum of cannabinoids that could trigger a positive drug test.
You can contact the lab to verify what they test.
How To Use CBD Oil for Pain Relief
CBD oil can be taken either orally, inhaled, or topically applied.
You may ask what dosage is most effective for pain. There is no one size fit, the effect of CBD are on users is relative.
However, here are some factors you want to consider and ask yourself when using CBD oils.
- Your age
- Your gender
- The severity of your pain? Mild or Chronic
- Where are you experiencing pain
- Your weight
- What is your gender
- The tolerance level of your body to cannabinoids
- Is your ECS functioning properly
- Your preferred form to use
From these questions, you will determine the proper dosage of your body.
With the help of a health care provider, you should settle for the best dosage according to your body and the type of pain you are experiencing.
The recommended dosage for most people is around 2.85 to 50mg per kilogram per day. For beginners, it is always better to use a low dosage first and increase your dosage accordingly until you find your desired effect.
Benefits of Using CBD Oil Other Than Pain
What most people use CBD oil for is to gain some health benefits. The most widespread use of CBD oil is for:
- Reducing anxiety and depression
- Alleviation of cancer-related symptoms
- It is beneficial for skin
- Neuroprotective properties
- Heart and vessels health
- Prevention of diabetes
- Improves sleep
- Reducing Stress
Is CBD Oil Psychoactive?
Psychoactive is when a chemical acts on the central nervous systems and alters brain function because it causes temporary changes to perception, mood, consciousness, or behavior.
CBD can change mood and perception without intoxicating or causing withdrawal effects.
CBD is a mood-altering substance that moderates chronic pain, anxiety, psychosis, depression, sleep, and improves appetite.
It works in tandem with THC and other cannabinoids that affect the central nervous.
Just because CBD oil does not cause one Euphoria or intoxication does not mean it is ‘non-psychoactive.
Known Side Effects of CBD Oil
CBD oil is safe has potential side effects depending on the user, which is different from one person to another.
The common side effects reported are:
- Appetite suppression
- Diarrhea
- Drowsiness
- Dry mouth
- Lightheadedness
- Lower heart rate
