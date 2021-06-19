Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Reviews & Top Brands for 2021

There’s no denying it: CBD usage has gone mainstream. With authorities relaxing laws surrounding cannabis, products such as edibles, pills, vaping oils, and juices have cropped up into the whole new sector of the wellness industry.

But ingestion still remains the most common way of taking CBD. Many people across the world appreciate CBD gummies, lattes, and other CBD treats. They are convenient for taking anywhere, anytime, and do not have harmful effects on the respiratory system.

In this guide, you will learn the benefits of CBD gummies for sleep and how to choose the best products for maximum effects. It’s important that you buy third-party CBD products only when they have been tested and their quality assured. That way, you avoid harmful chemicals and trace THC amounts in your CBD products.

What is CBD?

CBD, aka cannabidiol, is a chemical compound extracted from the cannabis plant. It’s one of the major compounds in the plant, together with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

They are naturally occurring and have found various uses in oils, edibles, topicals to induce calming cerebral effects and physical relaxation. Unlike THC, CBD does not cause a person to get ‘high.’

CBD Is Not a Psychoactive Compound

Yep, guys, CBD won’t give you effects like euphoria. Indeed, it’s kind of a hippie’s disappointment. But that’ where it’s advantageous; you can take it anywhere anytime for relaxation and help with pain without the worry of getting stoned. It’s a perfect treat for when things get stressful at work or when you are exercising outdoors.

There are a few exceptions, though. About 5% of people say they feel sedated after consuming CBD. Medical experts have no explanation for this. The body does react differently to CBD. In most cases, people who experience side effects from Tylenol or Advil are likely to feel altered by CBD. Always watch out for the dose; experts recommend starting with a low dose and upping the amount as you develop tolerance.

Best CBD Gummies Brands for Sleep

But before we take a detailed look at the products, here’s a look at forms of CBD; this will come in handy later when talking about the ingredients.

Full-spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD gets its name from its contents. It’s not just pure CBD; it’s loaded with tiny amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. The goal is to get the compounds to work together and boost each other for pronounced feelings known as entourage effects.

Broad-spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD is loaded with most cannabinoids except THC.

CBD isolate

On the other hand, CBD isolate undergoes extra refining to remove other cannabinoids resulting in pure CBD. It won’t get you high.

Here’s How We Chose The CBD Gummies

Of course, we used specific criteria to select the gummies, far be it from us to make baseless claims about different CBD products. We based our picks on the manufacturer’s quality, safety, and willingness to share details of their behind-the-scenes.

Each product on our list meets the following criteria:

The manufacturer submits the product to ISO 17025 compliant third-party lab for tasting and makes the results public on their website.

They are manufactured with US-grown hemp. You can’t trust CBD from overseas hemp; they have no rules governing the cultivation of the crop. Some Hemp from overseas have tested positive for pesticides and other chemicals. It may also have been grown with no regard for animal safety.

Does not contain THC levels above 0.3 percent. We look at the Certificate of analysis for this number. Anything with THC levels above 0.3% will likely leave you stoned. If you are not looking to get high, go for CBD products with less than 0.3 percent THC.

Passes purity test. The CBD gummies in this list pass pesticides, microbial, and heavy metals contaminants check. Not many CBD brands pass their products through potency, heavy metals, and pesticides check. In fact, according to a CBD watchdog organization, only 4 in 10 brands do.

Our Top Picks of The Most Effective CBD Gummies for Sleep

The following CBD gummies are the ones that passed our criteria’s and made it into the shortlist. Continue reading to discover what they actually offer and what pros & cons do they have.

FAB is a leading wellness company based in Wisconsin. Their CBD products are 100% natural formulations, trusted all over the country. Here is a review of FAB CBD.

What Are FAB PM Gummies?

FAB PM gummies are a blend of organically grown hemp plus a few other researched ancient herbs to get you crashing in no time. The PM stands for the night. Fab already has an impressive catalog of CBD gummies, but the brand decided to make something strong with their nighttime gummies, making them the best overall for sleep.

What Type of CBD Is in the FAB PM Chews?

FAB PM Chews contain broad-spectrum CBD distillate. It’s a formulation of CBD, relaxing terpenes, and ancient herbs such as Ashwagandha, melatonin, and GABA. Here’s the breakdown of the ingredients per serving:

25mg L-Theanine

This is an amino acid said to ease stress, anxiety and decrease insomnia. It’s commonly found in black tea and specific mushrooms.

5mg of 5-HTTP

5-htp is short for 5-hydroxytryptophan; it is a serotonin-boosting compound. Serotonin is important for sleep, appetite, and mood regulation, among others. The level of serotonin also impacts the level of melatonin, a sleep hormone. Melatonin is synthesized from serotonin.

2.5mg Melatonin

Melatonin is a chemical that plays an important role in the sleep-wake cycle. It’s also used as a short-term insomnia treatment. It’s naturally occurring in the body but can also be taken as a supplement. It’s said to help you fall asleep up to 6 times faster than going alone.

2.5mg Ashwagandha

This ancient medicinal herb has various health benefits, including reducing stress and anxiety and combating depression, all of which are important for quality sleep. Most people tolerate this compound well. It induces sleep, boosts sleep onset latency and sleep quality.

2.5mg GABA

GABA is short for gamma-Aminobutyric acid. It’s a neuro-inhibitor that leads to calming effects. The GABA in the chewable will help with anxiety, fear, and stress, helping you fall asleep faster.

How many gummies in the package?

The FAB PM Gummies are available in generous serving sizes. Each bottle contains 60 gummies and costs only $89. The recommended dosage is 1 chew per serving.

COA availability and return policy

FAB is built on transparency. They test their products through an ISO-certified lab called ProVerde and post the results online. You have to be careful, though, as the results may not be for the product you are looking for. Most of the third-party test results are for their CBD oils.

When the product returns, you are allowed 30 days to send back unsatisfactory products and get your money back.

What are the pros and cons of FAB CBD nighttime gummies?

Even though the FAB CBD gummies collection is already amazing, FAB decided to create the BEST nighttime formula the CBD market has yet to see. Here’re the pros and cons of FAB nighttime chewables:

Pros

Loaded with legendary ingredients known to relieve stress and anxiety and boost sleep quality.

GABA & L-Theanine will help the body relax

The ingredients are intended to work together to produce a longer-lasting effect, so you wake up rejuvenated

The gummies have a tasty ACAI flavor and also contain Pectin, Tapioca, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, and natural flavors

Gluten-free

Dairy-free

Contain less than 2g of sugar

Clear return policy

Cons

The products sell out easily

Do you need sleep gummies with THC-free CBD? Medterra offers them, and they are delicious chews that make consuming CBD fun, discreet, and easier. The manufacturer also utilizes organic hemp from Kentucky and CO2 extraction to make safe CBD for users. Medterra sleep tight gummies contain extra ingredients besides CBD that support sleep. They include chamomile, passionflower, L-Theanine, lemon balm, and 5-HTP.

What Are Medterra CBD Gummies Sleep Tight?

Medterra CBD sleep tight gummies are specially made for sleep with the use of “Melatonin”, a component that regulates the sleep-wake cycle in the human body. It signals your body when it is time to rest for the night. These components work together with CBD to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and wake up feeling rejuvenated. You can ingest the gummies with or without food and get the health benefits you need for a healthier, more comfortable life.

The gummies also have raw sugar for natural sweetening and pectin. Take one gummy an hour before bed and wait for the relief to kick in. You have to consume the gummies early enough before bedtime because they go through your digestive system before getting into your bloodstream to relieve sleep issues.

What Flavors Do the Gummies Come in?

Medterra sleep gummies are delicious, as they are available in a strawberry flavor, which is a favorite taste for many people.

How Many Gummies in the Package?

Each gummy has 25mg of CBD isolate, and a pack carries 30 gummies to offer relief for sleep and other symptoms. The product does not contain high-fructose corn syrup but rather has organic tapioca syrup to protect your wellbeing and prevent side effects.

COA Availability and Return Policy

The edibles come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can return damaged or wrong products to get your money back or have the item exchanged for the right one. Make sure you return orders within the stipulated period to get a refund. The best CBD brands usually offer return guarantees, meaning they are confident about their products working and do not mind returns.

However, some CBD brands offer more time than 30 days for returns. Nevertheless, it is a good thing that Medterra has a return period, and many leading CBD companies allow the same time limit.

Easily access lab reports of Medterra gummies you purchase from the brand’s official website. Each pack comes with a QR code, which you scan to view the certificate of analysis from an independent lab.

The lab report is in form of a pdf that you download. That aside, Medterra is a U.S. Hemp Authority-certified brand that ensures you get high-quality CBD products. The organization has set standards that CBD manufacturers follow to ensure they make high-grade CBD products.

What are the pros and cons of Medterra Sleep Tight gummies?

Medterra gummies offers premium ingredients wtth the use of cbd isolate. Although the gummies lack entourage effects it does offer better sleep due to having special ingredients like melatonin that promotes sleepiness. The pros and cons of the products include:

Pros

Have additional, beneficial ingredients

THC-free, vegan, and organic

Pesticide-free and non-GMO

Contains natural color and flavor

Easy to use and travel-friendly

Cons

Isolate CBD does not offer the entourage effect

Each pack has gummies of one flavor only

cbdMD is another superior CBD gummy brand with an array of broad-spectrum non-THC products for various health benefits.

CbdMD products are among the best in the market. They are made with US-cultivated hemp and tested in third-party labs for quality. They are GMP certified and won’t get you high.

cbdMD offers two types of CBD gummies:

Original CBD gummies

This is a broad-spectrum non-THC CBD chewable loaded with amino acids and potent terpenes for gentle cerebral effects and total physical relaxation. They come in 30 count bottles in 300mg, 750mg and 1500mg concentrations.

Vitamin C gummies

Vitamin C is an important nutrient. Among its prominent role in improving sleep health. Studies have already established a greater concentration of vitamins in individuals who get better sleep than those who don’t.

CbdMD vitamin C gummies are a delicious way to get your daily vitamin C doses together with CBD. They provide 10mg vitamin C and 25mg CBD per serving to reduce restless leg syndrome, reduce sleep apnea and help you sleep longer.

What Flavors Do the Gummies Come in?

All CbdMD gummies come in a mix of orange, raspberry, strawberry, and sweet tropical flavors.

How Many Gummies in the Package?

CbdMD gummies are packed in 30 count bottles and come in generous serving sizes of 300mg for $29.99, 750mg for $59.99 and 1500mg for $89.99.

Buy the milligrams that suit your condition and body characteristics. You can ask a doctor for directions. The 300mg bottle provides 10mg CBD per serving, while the 750mg bottle contains 25mg.

COA Availability and Return Policy

CbdMD gummies are tested in third-party labs for purity and safety, and the results are made public. You can check the purity of your product by entering the batch number.

When it comes to product returns, you can send back inferior products and request a full refund anytime within 60 days of purchase. You can request a full refund on any order size if you find the product, not 100 % satisfactory.

What Are the Pros and Cons of CbdMD Gummies?

CbdMD gummies use only premium ingredients and 0% THC hemp extracts. The benefit is an excellent CBD experience packed with delicious goodness. The pros and cons of the products include:

Pros

vegan

THC-free

Made with US-cultivated hemp

Include third-party lab tests results

Generous return policy

Available in generous serving sizes of 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg

Available in fan-favorite strawberry, raspberry, orange, and sweet tropical flavors

Cons

Only 30 counts per bottle, which means you have to buy another every month

CBDistillery is another popular CBD product manufacturer. You can buy their 30mg broad-spectrum CBD nighttime chewables with 2mg melatonin and 0% THC to help with sleep problems.

CBDistillery is a brand with a vision to take CBD mainstream. It was established back in 2016 by a team of Colorado natives and now boasts of exceptional cannabis products backed by the latest industry research and customer testimonials. The brand uses US-grown hemp and premium ingredients. Here’s a look at their nighttime gummies:

What are CBDistillery nighttime gummies?

CBDistillery nighttime gummies are a blend of CBD and melatonin specifically formulated for use at night for longer quality sleep that’ll leave you rejuvenated in the morning.

They come in generous serving sizes of 30 chewables per bottle. Take one time-serving of the gummies before going to bed each night.

What flavors do the gummies come in?

CBDistillery nighttime gummies are lightly sugar-coated gummies with a flavor of berries and lemon. They are not super-sweet, and unlike other gelatin-containing gummies, these are truly vegan.

Serving sizes

CBDistillery comes in 30 count bottles; each gummy packs 30mg CBD making it a 900mg CBD bottle. Chew on one gummy for about an hour before bed, so the effects have plenty of time to kick in, so when you get undercover, you’ll be fully relaxed.

COA availability and return policy

CBDistillery is a member of the U.S Hemp Roundtable and the Better Business Bureau (with an A+ Certification). They have a 60-day risk-free certification guarantee. That means that you can return products you don’t find 100 % satisfactory and ask for a full refund within 60 days of purchase.

When it comes to Certificate of analysis availability, all CBDistillery products are submitted for testing in ACS Laboratory, and the results are made public. ACS Laboratory is an ISO 17025-certified lab.

The CBD dummies bottle features a QR code for checking the results online. Scan the code to reveal the product’s potency, cannabinoid profile, heavy metals, pesticides, and mycotoxins test results.

CBDistillery Gummies Pros and Cons

Despite their already impressive CBD gummy catalog, CBDistillery has gone ahead and crafted one of the best formulations to help you get undisturbed sleep and wake up fresh; and they’ve done it. This combination of pure hemp extracts and melatonin will help you relax and fall asleep faster naturally. Pros and cons of CBDistillery nighttime gummies are as follows:

Pros

Vegan

Gluten-free

Contains sleep boosting melatonin

Contains fruity flavors without being too sweet

60-day money-back guarantee

COA is available so you can verify purity and safety information

Cons

Pricey: come in a 30-count bottle and costs $60

Only 30 chewables per bottle

The serving size of 30mg per chewable is not very generous

Joy Organics was founded to provide premium CBD products that actually work. Among the several formulations, there are CBD gummies. Like other top CBD brands, Joy Organics utilizes organic hemp and adheres to high standards of manufacturing to ensure customers get high-grade safe CBD. The company also uses the CO2 extraction method to derive CBD from hemp, a process that enables the brand to make clean CBD that safeguards your health.

The Gummies Comes in Two Most Delicious Flavors

Gummies from Joy Organics are available in two flavors green apple and strawberry lemonade flavors. That way, you can switch from one flavor to the other to avoid monotony. Each gummy has 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD, and a jar offers you 30 gummies. If you have never used CBD gummies before, this brand is a good place to start. The low potency allows you to start slow and get the sleep benefits that CBD provides safely.

Instead of ordering CBD gummies every other time, you can sign up for a subscription plan, and Joy Organics offers flexible options to consider using. That aside, Joy Organics has a neat, easy-to-navigate website with all the details you need to know about its products, manufacturing processes, lab testing, and ingredients.

How Many Gummies In the Package?

Both flavors of Joy organics gummies are packed in 30 count bottles and come in generous serving sizes of 300mg for $39.95,

Buy the milligrams that suit your condition and body characteristics. You can ask a doctor for directions. The 300mg bottle provides 10mg CBD per serving, which is excellent for beginners who just want to try out CBD gummies

COA Availability and Return Policy

Joy Organics provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can be confident that you are spending money on a quality product. You can view the lab reports of the gummies from the Organics’ website. At the bottom of the jar you purchase, you will find a lot number, which you use to access the test results of the gummies you buy.

Joy Organics conducts in-house tests of the gummies and takes them through third-party testing as well. To view the lab report, go to the Joy Organics website and look for the ‘Our Process’ button at the bottom of the platform. Click on it, and you will be taken to a page that details different stages of production. Scroll down to the third-party testing link, which you press to get to the test results.

The brand is also USDA-certified organic. It utilizes all-natural, safe ingredients to make premium CBD gummies that improve sleep quality. Joy Organics also adheres to carbon neutral shipping to protect the environment and support sustainable manufacturing. It offers coupons and rewards that enable you to save money.

Pros

Available in two flavor choices

Vegan and do not have corn syrup

Contain all-natural components

Gluten-free, vegan, and THC-free

Have no additives or artificial ingredients

Cons

CBD potency per gummy can be low for some users

Overview of CBD Gummies and Their Effectiveness on Improving Sleep

Chewing on tasty gummies is one of the most popular ways of consuming CBD; and not just any delicious gummies, they must be CBD-induced.

CBD gummies are popular with virtually every avid cannabis lover. They are discreet, tasty, and easy to ingest. Above all, they are portable, making a great choice if you have to use CBD at different times during the day and night.

Various studies reveal the potential use of CBD to combat various health issues, including insomnia. Sleep is important, and you must get enough of it for a relaxed day. Unfortunately, with these stressful times, depression and anxiety are keeping people from catching some zzzs. Other causes of lack of sleep include physical pain, side effects of medications, and other sleep disorders.

CBD can help improve sleep. It acts on the endocannabinoid system aka the ECS. The Endocannabinoid system is a system of cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2) and regulators. It’s responsible for appetite, cognition, pain sensation, mood regulation, walking, sleep, among other activities. Research shows that in sleep-deprived people, the level of cannabinoid receptors is down, and CBD helps restore them, leading to optimal ECS functioning.

Unfortunately, not all CBD gummies are made the same. Indeed, while the cannabis industry has gone boom, the FDA laws are yet to catch up. The Food and Drug Acts body only issues warning letters to companies they discover are making baseless claims about their products.

Therefore, you must do thorough research. Some CBD product manufacturers take advantage of this laxity in FDA laws to craft CBD products with all sorts of ingredients, some of which haven’t been tested and might harm your health. On the other hand, doing your research helps select only the best CBD gummies and, therefore, value for your money.

Read on to discover our top picks of the most effective and safest CBD gunnies for sleep; they have been verified by leading industry experts.

Do CBD Gummies Actually Work for Sleep Improvements?

The short answer is yes, CBD gummies can improve your sleep quality. If you experience trouble falling asleep or maintaining longer sleep, you know how frustrating it can get. And while prescriptive drugs and other OTC medications can help, some tend to leave the user with harmful side effects, including drug tolerance, addiction, rebound insomnia, headaches, dizziness, gastrointestinal complications, among others.

It’s therefore not a surprise that people are switching to CBD as a sleep aid over OTC and prescriptive drugs. CBD is a natural substance; unlike human-made medications, it doesn’t lead to addiction or changes in brain chemistry.

CBD And the ECS System

CBD acts on ECS receptors. As already mentioned, the ECS is a group of CB1 and CB2 receptors and their specific neuromodulators. It helps in certain body functions such as sleep, mood, appetite, perception, and cognition.

CBD attaches to these receptors leading to various psychological and physiological changes, including affecting a person’s sleep/wake cycle.

Furthermore, CBD may reduce pain and anxiety, which both tend to mess up restful sleep. If you are the type of person, who finds it difficult to turn off your brain at night, taking CBD before bed is the best way to induce sleep faster.

Plus, if you wake up to use the loos in the middle of the night, the CBD in your bloodstream will help you stay relaxed, so when you get back to bed, it’s straight to ZZZ’s. Here’s what research says about CBD and sleep:

What Does Research into CBD Say About Its Effects on Sleep?

Although further research is necessary, a lot of evidence evidence suggests that CBD and cannabinoids can improve sleep.

One research published in the journal of Medicines included 409 participants suffering from insomnia. From June 2016 to May 2018, data was collected. The participants rated their insomnia symptoms on a 1 to 10 scale, with 10 as the most serious. The average rating for initial symptoms was 6.6.

The participants were treated to cannabis flower in various ways, including pipe, vape, and joint. The average CBD potency ranged from 5.7 percent to 30 percent. Other cannabinoids were present too. At the end of the study, the participants graded their symptoms as 2.2 on average after using cannabis, a 4.5 decrease. The findings showed that cannabinoids in cannabis can help reduce the symptoms of insomnia.

Another research published in The Permanente Journal included 72 adults who suffered from anxiety and poor sleep. The participants took sleep and anxiety tests at the beginning of the study and the end of the first month.

They were treated to CBD capsules containing 25mg/serving. Those who had the most sleep problems took the medication in the evening. Participants who had anxiety as their major complaint were given CBD first thing in the morning.

At the end of the first month, results revealed anxiety levels had decreased in 79 percent of participants. Sleep ratings increased in 66 percent of participants, indicating less difficulty sleeping. The findings show that CBD reduced sleep problems in many of the participants.

Another study, though performed on rats, shows that CBD not only affects sleep as desired but also boosts homeostasis. The research used rats as test subjects and tracked the effects of the sleep/wake cycle and dopamine levels in these animals after CBD was perfused into their hypothalamus.

The researchers observed two significant patterns of cannabinoid effects: first, CBD blocked sleep rebounds and helped maintain high dopamine levels.

Several other smaller studies support the3 use of CBD to boost sleep. In one case study, a girl aged 10 with PTSD and poor sleep was treated to 25mg CBD every bedtime and an additional 6-12mg administered sublingually during the day to help with anxiety. After five months, sleep quality and quantity were said to have improved significantly.

The researches also reveal that CBD is well-tolerated than psychiatric drugs and other prescriptive sleep medications. There’s no evidence of safety risk. Still, the number of studies is few, and further research is key to understanding the compound fully.

That said, not all CBD gummies are created equal. While most CBD brands do a good job of carefully selecting their ingredients to ensure safe and pure products, other brands contain food colors and chemicals that may not react well in your body. Here’s the proper buyer’s guide of CBD gummies.

Buying Guide for CBD Sleep Gummies

Find Out Where Did the Hemp Come from?

Depending on the source of the hemp, you can have vegan-friendly, GMO-free pure CBD or the opposite. Some CBDs made with overseas hemp have even tested positive for pesticides and insecticides.

You want CBD gummies made with US-grown hemp. US hemp farmers observe strict cultivation practices to deliver chemical-free, vegan-friendly non-GMO cannabis products. Colorado is the best hemp growing state with mandated state inspections for pesticide usage throughout the cultivation process.

Ask For Independent Lab Test Results for Quality Assurance

A majority of CBD companies tout their products as full-spectrum, GMO-free, organic, and vegan. Do they, however, allow access to test results to back up these claims? You want to verify their claims. Otherwise, they mean nothing.

No regulations require CBD manufacturers to be open about their product’s ingredients or third-party test results. However, trustworthy brands make their COA public on their websites as well as product packaging.

Ask About the Extraction Method

CBD is extracted from hemp buds and leaves in various ways, including the Carrier oil method, Rick Simpson, CO2 extraction, and alcohol. Of course, these determine the quality of the final product.

You’ll want the product where CO2 extraction was used. This method ensures the final product is loaded with potent cannabinoids and healing terpenes without leaving chemicals and other contaminants in it.

Watch Out for Toxic Additives

Be on the lookout for additives, some brands mix different ingredients to lure users with tasty products, and while that may be so, the side effects are detrimental. Watch out for ingredients such as cinnamon, propylene glycol, diketones, vanilla, diacetyl.

You shouldn’t be surprised about vanilla and cinnamon, really. It’s long proven that these ingredients contain vanillin and cinnamaldehyde that may damage the lungs.

Ask For Dosage Information

Yeah, sure, there are no official CBD serving sizes; but that shouldn’t make you take the medication blindly or use your buddy’s dosage suggestions. Different people have different chemical and physical characteristics and tolerate CBD differently!

Start by consulting with a doctor familiar with CBD. They may be in a good position to prescribe you the right dosage for your body characteristic and sleep condition.

Next, get products with clear CBD quantity information. That means the gummy shouldn’t state the serving size only but include the amount of CBD per serving and how many servings per bottle.

The wise thing is to start with small doses and increase the amount gradually as your body becomes used to it.

Why Some People Prefer Broad-Spectrum CBD?

According to the entourage effect theory, taking a combination of CBD and terpenes at the same time may lead to stronger effects than taking the cannabinoids alone. Also, unlike full-spectrum CBD, it won’t make you feel ‘high.’

A 2011 study posted in the British Journal of Pharmacology revealed that combining cannabinoids and terpenes may be useful against:

Chronic pain

Anxiety

Seizures

Inflammation

Fungal infection

Can You Travel with CBD Gummies, And Is It Legal?

Yes, you can travel with CBD gummies without worries of being caught, but it depends on what your state’s laws say about cannabis. In states like California, Oregon Colorado, where marijuana is fully legal for recreational and medicinal use, there’re no uncertainties about traveling with CBD.

However, in states like Arizona, Connecticut, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, where only hemp-derived CBD is legal, you may get in trouble if you are found with CBD gummies containing THC levels above 0.3%.

Then there are states like Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Arkansas, etc., where CBD rules are still in the grey zone. And you shouldn’t take the risk.

The bottom line is you do the research. In as much as most jurisdictions have relaxed laws surrounding marijuana, they are not clear on traveling with CBD products; verify first before taking your gummies with you on the road.

When To Take CBD Gummies for Sleep?

The best time to take CBD gummies for improved sleep quality and quantity is before bedtime. Chew on one serving for about an hour before bed, so it has enough time to generate calming cerebral and full-body relaxation before you get undercovers.

Other Than Sleep, Things That CBD Gummies Are Really Good At

CBD gummies are not good for sleep only. CBD is somewhat of a ‘miracle cure’ with research pointing to its potential use against various health issues. Here are the other benefits you can get in consuming CBD gummies for sleep:

May reduce inflammatory responses such as those caused by IBD and arthritis.

May block pain receptors

May increase appetite

May reduce overweight problems

May improve skin health

May reduce overweight issues

Final Thoughts

CBD nighttime gummies? Why not? If you have difficulties falling and remaining asleep for longer, then you know it’s a hustle, and while prescriptive and OTC sleep medications tend to help catch some zzz’s, they are not without bad side effects. On the other hand, CBD is natural; above all, it will help with other health conditions such as pain, inflammation, and acne. It doesn’t lead to addiction. Give it a try and find out.