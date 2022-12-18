‘Tis The Season To Keep A Healthy Smile

MIAMI – The holidays are filled with candy canes, hot cocoa, marshmallows, cookies and more sugary treats. Although many of us are excited to indulge in treats, drinks, and desserts, it is also important to prioritize our oral health. Phanord & Associates, P.A., Sabal Palm Dental, P.A. and Caring Dental Services encourage you to focus on your oral care this holiday season to maintain a bright and merry smile.

“During the holidays, it is very easy to lose track of how many sugary treats we consume,” said Dr. Kevin Phanord. “Practicing good oral hygiene during the holidays helps you to keep cavity-causing bacteria at bay without giving up your favorite holiday sweets,” added Dr. Kyle Phanord.

Drs. Phanord shared the following tips to keep smiling bright and healthy during the holidays:

Be sure to continue to brush at least twice a day and floss at least once per day.

Be sure to keep your dental checkups and cleanings. The truth is that no one wants to spend their holiday with tooth pain. Getting your regular cleaning and checkup gives us a chance to spot and treat symptoms of tooth decay before they become more serious and help you prevent costly dental problems.

Drink plenty of water. Water washes away food debris and bacteria.

Eat a well-balanced diet. Be sure to balance out all the sweets with a few healthy treats (i.e., crunchy fruits and veggies, whole grains), etc.

Dr. Roger Phanord and his twin sons, Drs. Kevin and Kyle Phanord, are leading the practice of Phanord & Associates, P.A. and Sabal Palm Dental Associates, P.A., where they are “Changing Lives One Smile at a Time.” The dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry services to improve patients’ oral health. In addition to well-being, including preventative, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry and more.